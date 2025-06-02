Manifest Group Jumps On The Saddle Of Zwift

Leading fitness technology platform Zwift has appointed global agency Manifest Group as its communications partner in Australia overseeing PR and campaign activity in the region.

Since launching over 10 years ago, Zwift has transformed how cyclists and fitness enthusiasts train indoors, creating a vibrant community of ‘Zwifters’ who connect, compete, and train together in virtual environments. As health and fitness technology adoption picks up across Australia, Zwift continues to innovate with its unique approach to gamified fitness experiences that blend cutting-edge technology with social connectivity.

Chris Snook, Global Director of PR & External Communications at Zwift, says: “As one of Zwift’s most important markets, it was vital to identify a new agency partner who could bring fresh creativity and thinking to our account. As we introduce new content, products and experiences to our platform, articulating our unique position in the connected fitness space becomes increasingly critical. Manifest’s blend of creative storytelling capabilities and strategic media relations expertise delivers precisely what we need to elevate Zwift’s presence in Australia.

He adds: “Their global network combined with local market expertise creates the perfect foundation for our communications strategy.”

“Zwift brings together gaming, fitness tech, and community – a space ripe with storytelling potential and positive impact for its users,” says Isabel Thomson-Officer, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Manifest’s Melbourne studio.

She continues: “Our team is energised to amplify Zwift’s distinctive voice in Australia’s competitive fitness market, showcasing how the brand’s innovative approach challenges conventional training methods while fostering genuine human connection. In a world where digital experiences often isolate users, Zwift’s community-building prowess has quite literally changed the game.”

Zwift’s product ecosystem currently includes its core virtual cycling and running platform, compatible with a wide range of smart trainers and accessories including its Zwift Ride smart bike, offering users access to expansive virtual worlds where they can train, compete, and connect with a global community of fitness enthusiasts.

Born in London in 2009, Manifest is B Corp certified and encompasses six studios across the UK, the US, the Nordics and Australia. Operating a 24-hr creative cycle, Manifest’s mission is building brands that change the world. Opening its doors in Melbourne in late 2020, Manifest’s Australian brand experience includes Reckitt, Accolade Wines, Joe Wicks ‘The Body Coach’, Pirate Life Beer, Tommee Tippee, Trilogy Skincare, Nuanu Creative City in Bali, Polestar, and more.