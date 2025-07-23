Maison Mirabeau Spotlights Rosé For European Summer Season In Campaign Via Awaken

Full-service indie media and creative agency Awaken has created a suite of visual content for French brand Maison Mirabeau’s signature rosé, Mirabeau Pure.

Captured during the Australian summer in preparation for launch during the European summer season, the campaign brings the French Riviera to life through a modern Mediterranean lens.

Set against the backdrop of a coastal home, the imagery captures the essence of l’art de vivre: sunlit tables brimming with simple, seasonal food, golden hour pours of pale pink rosé, and friends lost in laughter.

“It was important for us to find an agency that truly understood the brief and vibe that we were going for, and who we believed could deliver creative that felt genuinely transportive. Awaken understood what we wanted to achieve, and their amazing team of creatives and talent delivered. We wanted the creative to not be about extravagance, but ease. Togetherness. The art of doing little, beautifully,” Maison Mirabeau creative director, Sophie Bellard said.

“Everything from the styling, to the casting, to the late afternoon light was curated to evoke that dreamy French Mirabeau energy, at a table you want to be at, with people you want to savour time with. We used slow motion pours, relatable talent and clever plays with lighting to embody carefree joy and the beauty of the moment,” Awaken creative director, Amelia Morgan added.

The campaign is live with assets deployed across Europe on digital platforms, in print within trade publications, and on large screens at events.

Credits:

Awaken / Agency

Awaken CEO: Chris Parker

Creative Director / Strategist: Amelia Morgan

Production Manager: Ingrid Kroger

Production Crew / Makker Studio

Director / DP: Mitch Loveday

1st AC: Jei Strolin

Stylist: Chelsea Radici

Assistant Stylist: Michelle French

Photographer: Rocket K Weijers

Marketing Team/ Maison Mirabeau

Chief Commercial Officer: Richard Larkin

Creative Director: Sophie Bellard

BTS and Content Producer: Flore Vallery-Radot