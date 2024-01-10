Magnite Serves Up Programmatic Advertising For Tennis Australia

Melbourne Australia - January 23, 2015: People queue in front of Rod Laver Area entrance for Australian Open tennis.
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Magnite’s Demand Manager has been chosen by Tennis Australia as its prebid header bidding wrapper solution.

Tennis Australia will use Magnite’s DV+ platform and solely implement Demand Manager as its wrapper solution to monetise its display and mobile inventory programmatically for the first time and ahead of the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia is the governing body for tennis in Australia and stages a number of international tennis events including the Australian Open, one of four major tennis championships held each year. Tennis Australia’s ‘AO Digital’ website and mobile app provide diverse content year-round to 9.5 million users.

The Australian Open is Australia’s largest and most successful international sporting event and continues to break attendance records – attracting more than 900,000 people in 2023 alone. The event delivers more than $375 million in economic benefit to Melbourne each year and reaches a global audience of more than one billion households.

Leveraging Demand Manager, Magnite’s header bidding wrapper services solution, will provide Tennis Australia with valuable insights, flexibility, and control over header bidding operations and help them to optimise Prebid according to their specific needs in order to improve monetisation.

“We’re excited to be working with Tennis Australia to help them maximise the value of their inventory across various formats,” said Yael Milbank, managing director, ANZ at Magnite.

“We look forward to helping them drive operational efficiencies through our technology and supporting them in their efforts to scale their programmatic advertising strategy during and beyond the Australian Open.”




magnite tennis australia

