Macca’s Unveils New Global Campaign Showcasing Its Famous Film & TV References

McDonald’s has unveiled a new global campaign that showcases its starring role in classic films and TV shows, as part of its latest “Famous order” campaign.

Called “As featured in”, the work seems to namely reference Gen X popular culture and includes snippets from such classics as Friends, Seinfeld, Clueless, Coming to America and The Fifth Element.

As you’d probably expect, the work studiously avoids going anywhere near Morgan Spurlock’s famous 2004 assassination of the brand Upsize Me that arguably took Macca’s 10 years to market its way back out of.

The new work is set to run in 100 countries (including Australia). Check it out below:

The campaign also includes a tie-in with Disney+’s Loki (featured in the ad) and Macca’s, inconjuction with Marvel, who are releasing a special branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce.

Macca’s is also introducing as Featured in Meals which will include a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Big Mac, Quarter Pounder or Fillet-O-Fish along with Medium or Large Fries and a Medium or Large Soft Drink.

The As Featured In Meals are available in Australia across Macca’s restaurants nationwide, via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery from Tuesday 15 August, for a limited time.

Commenting on the new campaign, Macca’s global CMO Morgan Flatley, said: “It’s not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order… for decades our favourite movie and TV characters have, too.

“The ‘As featured in’ Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald’s references across the world of entertainment,” he said.