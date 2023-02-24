Maccas Sweden Turned Billboards Into Food Trucks, Via Nord DDB

Maccas Sweden Turned Billboards Into Food Trucks, Via Nord DDB
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



McDonald’s Sweden launched its new fried chicken burger by transforming digital billboards into food trucks.

The in-person activation saw billboards near actual McDonald’s restaurants in Stockholm and Västerås given wheels and a small awning.

Punters would pitch up to the billboards and scan a QR code. A digital chef inside the billboard would then prepare the virtual sandwich and give the customer a coupon for a free burger on their McDonad’s app.

The customer could then head over to the nearby McDonald’s to get their free sandwich.

“The challenge with creating the billboard was to make the ad shell feel like an authentic food truck, since the shape we worked with have no resemblance to a food truck. But it worked,” says Josefina Norén, art director at Nord DDB.

“We wanted a new take on DOOH advertising, something which felt engaging, interactive, and fresh while also letting people know about, and perhaps try, McDonald’s Sweden’s new burger.”

CREDITS

Advertising agency: NORD DDB
Photography: Havelle

Please login with linkedin to comment

McDonald's

Latest News

Sunny Death Metal For Skin Cancer -Monolith Studios & VMLY&R
  • Advertising

Sunny Death Metal For Skin Cancer -Monolith Studios & VMLY&R

VMLY&R and Monolith Studios have created the world’s first-ever death metal Public Service Announcement for Skin Cancer – ‘Sunny Death Metal.’ Hellios, the band formed by Chris Themelco from Monolith Studios, has created “the first brutally honest song about the sun”. Sunny Death Metal is two minutes of heavy music that connects Australians with a […]

Daily ChatGPT: Computer Says No
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Computer Says No

If you believe certain people, Chat GPT is coming for our jobs. So, every day, we ask the robot to rewrite our best-performing article from the previous day. This time, it’s had a big problem. We asked ChatGPT to write an article with a headline about Andrew Bolt’s comments on Sky News about Meghan Markle […]

How To Hack Your Habits For Hybrid Work
  • Opinion

How To Hack Your Habits For Hybrid Work

So totally confused by hybrid work that you regularly turn up to the office in a unicorn onesie? De-unicorn with this.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Inaugural Australian Customer Lifetime Value Conference Attracts 800 Attendees
  • Marketing

Inaugural Australian Customer Lifetime Value Conference Attracts 800 Attendees

Yesterday Australia’s first Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) Revolution conference took place with 800 attendees tuning in to the 17 speakers. The conference brought together top players in the world of ecommerce from the likes of Google, Shopify, and Creative Converters. Google agency lead Brent Nicholls urged ecommerce businesses to focus on ‘nowcasting’, following a turbulent […]

Side view portrait of creative African American man analyzing data report in business meeting, copy space
  • Opinion

Creative? Here’s why you don’t need a specialist niche

In this opinion piece, Paris Thomson founder and creative director of SIRAP explains why, contrary to popular belief, it is better for creatives to be capable of working with a range of clients and across verticals. You’ve probably been asked a thousand times: So, what’s your niche? Whatever you do, whether you’re a writer, photographer, or designer, […]

OMD Wins Suntory’s Media
  • Marketing

OMD Wins Suntory’s Media

No one mentioning the war in the OMD offices today after agency nabs Suntory's media.