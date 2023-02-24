Maccas Sweden Turned Billboards Into Food Trucks, Via Nord DDB

McDonald’s Sweden launched its new fried chicken burger by transforming digital billboards into food trucks.

The in-person activation saw billboards near actual McDonald’s restaurants in Stockholm and Västerås given wheels and a small awning.

Punters would pitch up to the billboards and scan a QR code. A digital chef inside the billboard would then prepare the virtual sandwich and give the customer a coupon for a free burger on their McDonad’s app.

The customer could then head over to the nearby McDonald’s to get their free sandwich.

“The challenge with creating the billboard was to make the ad shell feel like an authentic food truck, since the shape we worked with have no resemblance to a food truck. But it worked,” says Josefina Norén, art director at Nord DDB.

“We wanted a new take on DOOH advertising, something which felt engaging, interactive, and fresh while also letting people know about, and perhaps try, McDonald’s Sweden’s new burger.”

CREDITS

Advertising agency: NORD DDB

Photography: Havelle