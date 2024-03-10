Macca’s Kicks Off The Footy Season With New Campaign Via DDB Sydney

Whether you’re a fan, coach, commentator, or star of Rugby League, Macca’s is the place those in footy head to before or after the game.

That’s the message of a new campaign created by DDB Sydney, which celebrates footy’s return to the menu and leverages Macca’s partnerships with Rugby League.

Voiced by legendary league commentator Ray Warren, the campaign stars some of the biggest names in Footy, including Mitch Moses, Kezie Apps, Reuben Cotter, Jai Arrow, ‘Fletch’ and ‘Hindy’, Sam Thaiday, Ricky Stuart and even the immortal Wally Lewis.

The campaign features footy personalities doing what they do best: halfback Mitch Moses feeds a hungry scrum, Sam Thaiday commentates on his ‘huge hit’ of coffee, and Ricky Stuart takes part in a ‘post-meal’ press conference.

“We know how much our customers love footy, and we are proud to provide a place for fans to meet before or after a game. Win or lose, we’ll always be there for fans and this campaign is the perfect expression of that,” said McDonald’s director of marketing, Amanda Nakad.

“It’s amazing the people who show up at Macca’s after the game. In this latest spot, Wally, Ricky, Ronald, and a proper dream team of league legends do a great job of helping Macca’s further build its connection with Aussie footy fans,” said DDB executive creative director Matt Chandler.

The campaign, which launched last week, will be shown on broadcast TV, online video, out-of-home, paid social, digital, and in-stadium.