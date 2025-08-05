Lynx Launches ‘Scented Love’ YouTube Dating Show Via Hello

Lynx has partnered with Hello Agency to create a new live-audience dating show for social, ‘Scented Love’, to showcase the new scents from the Fine Fragrance Collection.

Starring Married at First Sight’s Jamie Marinos and TikToker Olan Tekkers as hosts, ‘Scented Love’ sees a single lady blind date three single guys on stage, who are each carefully paired with one of Lynx’s three new Fine Fragrances (Peach Infusion, Cherry Spritz and Cocoa Velvet). Each variant combining the protection of a deodorant with the fragrance delivery of a cologne, the range tackles the two biggest needs states today amongst Gen Z males, “odour” and “fragrance”.

A mix of everyday Aussies and influencers were cast for the show including Love Island crowd favourites Callum Hole, Stella Hutcheon, Dylan Towolawi and more, to join Lynx’s Blind Dating show and show viewers that the brand’s fragrances have the power to spark attraction, even when you’re blindfolded.

Live from the beginning of August, the unscripted show unfolds with 2 X long-form episodes and a range of entertaining social-shorts edited for TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram.

The series was brought to life following new research, commissioned by Hello via YouGov, which found that half (51 per cent) of Aussies aged 18-34 report having rejected someone because of their smell and 52 per cent reported that they had purchased their partner a new fragrance to help them smell better.

Unilever personal care director, Anna Tracey, said”At Lynx, we know the power fragrance has when it comes to attraction. That’s why we’ve launched our irresistible new Fine Fragrance Collection to give young guys a power up. And what better way to take the attraction game to the next level than through a dating show? We loved Hello’s innovative idea of “Scented Love”, it’s truly an Aussie-first and there are so many hilarious moments, coupled with the Lynx fragrances playing an integral role. We’re confident it’ll resonate with young guys.”

“This was the definition of bold and dare I say, brave! We cast the most infamous reality-TV stars with everyday contestants and put them on stage in front of a studio audience to create a live social-first entertainment program. It was like reality TV meets standup comedy. No scripts and nothing off limits!” said Julien Dupuche, Director of Client Solutions at Hello

“We’re incredibly proud of the crowd feedback and content outputs: Multi-layered live formats are always complex given you are hosting a live audience while also shooting your full episodes and hard-working product social ads. We can’t wait to see the brand impact of this innovative entertainment property with young Aussies.”

Episode one is now live across YouTube here, with a range of cut-downs and social shorts across TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram, coupled with earned and paid media activity. The paid media strategy and rollout is led by Mindshare.

Episode two is set to go live later in September.

This “culture-first” campaign is set to run alongside and complement the brand’s above the line activity.

Credits:

Unilever:

Marketing Director – Personal Care ANZ: John McKeon

Personal Care Director at Unilever: Anna Tracey

Marketing Manager – Lynx & Dove Men Care – Deodorant & Skin Cleansing: Amy Doss

Brand Manager Lynx & Dove Men Care – Deodorant & Skin Cleansing: Perry Varol

Hello Agency:

Managing Director: Sam Kelly

Director of Client Solutions: Julien Dupuche

Director of Social & Editorial: Ben Stavert

Senior Account Director: Sunny Manadavadi

Producer: Caitlyn Gregson

Account Director – Talent: Jessica Campion

Head of Publicity: Allex Conley

Head of Events: Olivia Watts

Mindshare:

Connections Planning Director: Elizabeth Gulliver

Implementation & Activation Director – Performance: Zeeth Bijayananda

Implementation & Activation Manager: Oliver Poiner

Implementation & Activation Manager – Performance: Yang Sun

Film Production, casting & event:

Company Director – Low Kii: Peter Burns

Creative Director – Low Kii: Gus Ronald

Story Producer: Alex Burns

Artem Collective – Casting Producer: Jess Hawkins