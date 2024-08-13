Lyndall Campher Inducted To Melbourne Media Industry’s Hall Of Fame

Lyndall Campher was inducted into the Hall of Fame at this year’s Melbourne Media Industry Hall of Fame, walking away with a Mark Knight caricature of herself, a priceless piece of memorabilia.

The event was held on 2 August at Crown Palladium, welcoming 1,000 attendees.

The event was powered by the committee along with the event company Kit & Co Events, founder Chloe Wilkinson.

Melbourne Media Industry Hall of Fame was founded by Scott McCullough & Chloe Wilkinson back in 2011. Since then, a committee of media representatives has kept the event running. What began as a sold-out affair with 300 guests blossomed into a grand spectacle at Crown Palladium, accommodating 1,000 attendees annually.

The event was created to provide the Melbourne media sales industry a platform to recognise someone within the industry who had made a difference professionally and/or socially. It was an event to connect generations, continue with the same perspectives into the future, and celebrate the exciting industry that we all work in.

From its inception, the Hall of Fame has united generations of media professionals, fostering connections and inspiring future perspectives. Beyond accolades, the event serves a noble cause, raising substantial funds for charities like the Royal Children’s Hospital, Bowel Cancer Australia, and Beyond Blue, and this year’s charity UnLtd – totalling over half a million dollars across twelve unforgettable events.

Central to its allure is the lively debate segment, where industry stalwarts passionately argue topics and is adjudicated by the well-spoken Nick Swifte. The topics debate issues like male vs female dynamics, Sydney vs Melbourne rivalry, and the timeless query of whether love blooms better in media. This year’s topic “Is work hard, play hard still relevant to our industry today? (Is it the death of the long lunch)”

The first event inducted Allen Scash into the Media Hall of Fame, followed by Peter Harvie, Harold Mitchell, Laurie Sumpter, Anne Parsons, Paul Leeds, David Nettlefold, Ron Phillips & Ron Bartlett (the two Ronnies), Cathy Rhodes, Alex Peckish, Peter Zavacz, and Lyndall Campher.