-Lution Appoints Mike Worden For First Chief Media Officer & Partner

-lution, the marketing evolution consultancy building in-house and hybrid agency models, has appointed Mike Worden as its first chief media officer and partner. The appointment marks a significant step in -lution’s continued expansion into media advisory, responding to growing demand from brands to rethink their media models.

Bringing over two decades of experience from across both agency and client-side roles, Worden joins the -lution team from Endeavour Group where he led media and effectiveness, including building and transforming the internal media function.

Prior to this, he served as Managing Director of EssenceMediacom.

Worden’s appointment is part of a broader wave of talent joining the consultancy. Nicola Smith-Cullen, former group head of In-House Agency at Accent Group, has come on board as

a Creative Operations Consultant. Josh Cave, previously client partner at Oystercatchers in London, has also joined as Consulting Project Lead.

In his new role, Worden will lead -lution’s media advisory offering, helping brands design, build and optimise progressive in-house and hybrid media models that deliver greater transparency, performance and efficiency.

“The media industry is undergoing its biggest shift since the advent of digital and more brands are choosing to in-house some part of their media operations as they look to make their budgets work harder,” said Worden.

“I’ve seen first-hand how transformative this can be for a business, and I’m really excited to work with the incredible team at -lution to help more CEOs and marketing leaders tap into these solutions.”

“Mike’s appointment brings firepower and credibility to our growing media practice,” said Chris Maxwell, founder and CEO of -lution. “His track record across in-house and external agency

leadership roles is unmatched, and we’re excited for what this means for our clients as they seek more control, accountability and value from their media investments.

“Mike has been working with us for a couple of months supporting our brand partners to redesign their current media models, as well as future proofing and automating media processes, and he’s made a significant impact already”.