Lotame’s Latest Study Shows Australia Had the Highest Growth Rate In High Quality Data For The APAC Region

Lotame, the only flexible data solutions provider to future-proof connectivity and drive performance across all screens, today reported that buying of high-quality, third-party audience data increased 25% globally from 2020 to 2021.

Australia drove the highest growth within the APAC region and ranked in the top three markets for highest growth globally throughout 2021. India held second place in driving sales throughout the year. Singapore remained in the top five, experiencing a 137% increase in the second half (2H) year-over-year (YoY).

Lotame saw significant YoY growth for the following APAC audience segments:

Philippines Job Seekers (1,788%)

Australia Cruise Travelers (1,449%)

India Online Shopping (1,059%)

Australia Job Seekers (365%)

Hong Kong Business Decision Makers (153%)

Among the top APAC segments in 2H 2021 were Precision Demographics, Singapore Business Finance Professionals, Malaysia Food & Beverages, Hong Kong Entertainment, Crypto Interest and Indonesia B2B & Tech.

“First-party data strategies have been put through real stress tests,” said Zuzana Urbanova, head of data solutions – APAC, at Lotame. “Our all-encompassing approach equips marketers and publishers with high-quality data to enrich and inform prospecting, data sharing, modeling and analytics. The end benefit is making better use of first-party data to get to know customers more fully and drive new business.”

It is evident advertisers are indeed augmenting first-party data with third-party data to provide volume and reach as reflected by The IAB State of Data Report 2021. The report states that ad spend is continuously being allocated to third-party audience data, increasing 3.3% to $12.3 billion YoY.

Globally, the top-performing audience segments in 2H 2021 include Advanced Demographics, B2B (Business-to-Business) at 33% increase, Age, Business, CTV (78% increase), Lotame Precision, Entertainment, Home & Family and Hispanic.

Individual APAC markets that yielded some of the highest 2H YoY growth include:

Singapore (137%)

Japan (99%)

Taiwan (16%)

India (11.27%)

Australia (7.7%)

Philippines (6%)

The data was sourced from Lotame Data Exchange, the world’s largest second- and third-party data marketplace, comprising billions of monthly unique users.