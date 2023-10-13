Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats

Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, and EssenceMediacom have delivered an exclusive collaboration between tech platform Uber Eats and Starfield, Bethesda ANZ’s hot new video game that launched in early September.

    The Starfield storefront features a collection of food, beverages and unique items that will be available for a limited time until sold out and exclusively through Uber Eats on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October.

    For this interstellar experience, Uber Eats travelled through space to deliver the tastes of Starfield’s varied universe via a themed in-app storefront styled after the game. Eager explorers can order limited edition in-game Starfield items that have been recreated in real life and will be delivered direct to their door.

    This pioneering partnership between Bethesda ANZ and Uber Eats aims to create a burst of interest around Uber Eats among Sydneysiders. Leading Australian gaming influencer Lachlan PWR will support the campaign, by having his Starfield lunch ordered, picked up and delivered to him by his team.

    The activation by Livewire and EssenceMediacom is an extension of Uber Eats’ new “Get Almost Almost Anything” platform created by Special Group, and with production support from Australian agency Akcelo.

    Products available through this exclusive interstellar campaign include: the Starfield “Bitten” Cheese and Salami Sandwich, Starfield Boom Pop!, available in Cola, Cherry, Orange and Root Beer; and Advanced Nutrition Snack Packs, Gummi Bugs and Choco Bites. There is also a range of grocery items including Starfield Constellation Toilet Paper, Nova Galactic Journals, Mugs and a Constellation Succulent Plant Pot.

    Prices are aligned to the in-game currency credits and range from $5.50 through to $15.50. Brad Manuel, co-founder of Livewire said: “Starfield is one of the biggest game launches of the past decade. We saw the opportunity within the “Get Almost AlmostAnything” platform to have some fun, bringing the space experience to the real world for the first time through Uber Eats.”

    “It’s been wonderful to work alongside Livewire and see this partnership, which was born out of our Breakthrough Briefing process, bring together Uber Eats and Bethesda in a completely novel way” said Stevie Douglas-Neal, managing director of EssenceMediacom Sydney.

    “From sweetrolls to sandwiches, food has always been a big part of Bethesda’s immersive worlds. With Uber Eats we’re able to bring fan favourite and never before seen items from Starfield into reality, and right to the doors of the players enjoying the game,” said VP & managing director at Bethesda APAC, Simon Alty. “We can’t wait for fans to try the menu items available and experience a little taste of what life among the stars could be like”.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    bethesda EssenceMediaCom livewire ubereats

    Latest News

    InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges
    • Advertising

    InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges

    InMobi today unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform designed to support marketers throughout the transition from identity-centric targeting to new solutions that have limited consumer identity signals. This AI-powered innovative tool marks a significant stride forward in addressing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising.  The Gradient enables advertisers to navigate the […]

    Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment
    • Technology

    Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment

    Yahoo has announced a new integration with Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive greater advertising reach and relevance, without relying on third-party cookies. Twilio Segment’s direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID will enable advertisers to future-proof their business and activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world. More than 25,000 businesses worldwide use […]

    A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The contestants are asked quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
    • Marketing

    Friday Trivia Time!

    It's Friday! Which can mean only one thing - it's B&T trivia time! That and doing little to no work this afternoon.

    NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign
    • Marketing

    NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign

    NOVA Entertainment has announced a new campaign as part of its partnership with Amazon Alexa, continuing to educate the growing smart speaker audience on the ease and accessibility of NOVA’s content through Alexa-enabled devices.   Following the success of Australian industry-first campaign last year, the latest campaign features the Nova’s national Drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim […]

    Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV
    • Marketing

    Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV

    Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform decarbonising media and advertising, has announced a $20 million Series B funding round led by GV. (Pictured Above: Left – Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder of Scope3. Right – Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3) The investment will be used to accelerate the development of Scope3’s collaborative sustainability platform […]

    Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine
    • Marketing

    Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine

    Genesis has announced its latest campaign showcasing the Genesis School-gen programme. School-gen has been running for over 16 years, providing free STEM teaching resources and learning tools to primary schools around New Zealand.  Many of New Zealand’s jobs of the future will require STEM skills. As a Kiwi business employing a large number of STEM […]

    SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life
    • Marketing

    SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life

    Prime Video has announced the launch of Primeville an immersive pop-up experience taking over Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour at SXSW Sydney from October 17 – 21. Just like Prime Video transports you to different worlds with its hit shows, Primeville is the portal to your streaming dreams. It’s a small town inspired by Prime Video’s […]