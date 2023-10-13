Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats

Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, and EssenceMediacom have delivered an exclusive collaboration between tech platform Uber Eats and Starfield, Bethesda ANZ’s hot new video game that launched in early September.

The Starfield storefront features a collection of food, beverages and unique items that will be available for a limited time until sold out and exclusively through Uber Eats on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October.

For this interstellar experience, Uber Eats travelled through space to deliver the tastes of Starfield’s varied universe via a themed in-app storefront styled after the game. Eager explorers can order limited edition in-game Starfield items that have been recreated in real life and will be delivered direct to their door.

This pioneering partnership between Bethesda ANZ and Uber Eats aims to create a burst of interest around Uber Eats among Sydneysiders. Leading Australian gaming influencer Lachlan PWR will support the campaign, by having his Starfield lunch ordered, picked up and delivered to him by his team.

The activation by Livewire and EssenceMediacom is an extension of Uber Eats’ new “Get Almost Almost Anything” platform created by Special Group, and with production support from Australian agency Akcelo.

Products available through this exclusive interstellar campaign include: the Starfield “Bitten” Cheese and Salami Sandwich, Starfield Boom Pop!, available in Cola, Cherry, Orange and Root Beer; and Advanced Nutrition Snack Packs, Gummi Bugs and Choco Bites. There is also a range of grocery items including Starfield Constellation Toilet Paper, Nova Galactic Journals, Mugs and a Constellation Succulent Plant Pot.

Prices are aligned to the in-game currency credits and range from $5.50 through to $15.50. Brad Manuel, co-founder of Livewire said: “Starfield is one of the biggest game launches of the past decade. We saw the opportunity within the “Get Almost AlmostAnything” platform to have some fun, bringing the space experience to the real world for the first time through Uber Eats.”

“It’s been wonderful to work alongside Livewire and see this partnership, which was born out of our Breakthrough Briefing process, bring together Uber Eats and Bethesda in a completely novel way” said Stevie Douglas-Neal, managing director of EssenceMediacom Sydney.

“From sweetrolls to sandwiches, food has always been a big part of Bethesda’s immersive worlds. With Uber Eats we’re able to bring fan favourite and never before seen items from Starfield into reality, and right to the doors of the players enjoying the game,” said VP & managing director at Bethesda APAC, Simon Alty. “We can’t wait for fans to try the menu items available and experience a little taste of what life among the stars could be like”.