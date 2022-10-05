Lisa Wilkinson Gets Slammed In Court During Brittany Higgins’ Trial

In court, Bruce Lehremann’s lawyer has taken a brutal swipe at Lisa Wilkinson.

Lehremann is currently facing criminal charges because Brittany Higgins has accused him of rape. He denies these allegations.

The highly publicised trial kicked off this week and was famously delayed after Lisa Wilkinson, who broke Higgins’ allegations via The Project, referenced her case during her Logies speech.

When the trial was confirmed to be delayed because of Wilkinson’s words, she was promptly gone from her usual post on The Project desk and headed over to America to get some exclusive interviews.

When she’d returned, the media cycle had moved on from her Logies speech gaffe. However, Wilkinson was brought up in court when Lehremann’s defence attorney Steve Whybrow questioned Wilkinson’s ethics as a journalist.

News.com.au has reported that Whybrow said: “When Ms Higgins’ partner, David Sharaz, contacted Lisa Wilkinson on 18 January 2021 and told her he had a story she would probably be very interested in, about a young woman subjected to a sexual assault in Parliament House, this unstoppable snowball rolled down the mountain until it turned into an avalanche that could not be stopped by something as mundane … or inconvenient as the fact these allegations were not true,”

“David Sharaz and Lisa Wilkinson were not going to let the facts get in the way of a good story,” he said.