Lisa Wilkinson Breaks Silence On Her LA Getaway & Confirms Her Status On The Project

Lisa Wilkinson has confirmed that she’s relocated overseas to work on stories for The Project.

Wilkinson has been off her usual duties at The Project which has sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

However, Wilkinson has now confirmed what B&T reported yesterday that she’d headed overseas to work on some big stories for The Project.

Wilkinson posted on Instagram and wrote: “Plenty of room at the Hotel California!

I’m here in the US for some very special @theprojecttv interviews. I can’t wait to share more.!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Wilkinson (@lisa_wilkinson)



There’s been so much speculation over Wilkinson’s absence because of her Logies speech that ultimately led to a delay in Brittany Higgins’ trial.

However, the 10 Network has firmly stood by Wilkinson in the fallout and sending her overseas to chase down some big stories is just the perfect example of how firmly the network is standing by its talent.

In the meantime, the usual suspects should keep Wilkinsons seat warm from Studio 10’s Sarah Harris, Georgie Tunny, and Rachel Corbett. Perhaps even Chrissie Swan will make another appearance.