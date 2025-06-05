LinkedIn Expands Video Advertising Capabilities

LinkedIn has launched new tools and insights to help B2B marketers reach and engage with buying groups and innovate with video to build confidence among decision-makers.

To help marketers capture attention from the very first moment, LinkedIn is introducing First Impression Ads – a new full-screen, vertical video format designed for single-day campaigns. These ads appear as the first impression a member sees on LinkedIn, giving brands a powerful way to launch product announcements, events, or major moments with maximum visibility.

For sustained impact beyond day one, Reserved Ads allow marketers to secure premium placement for sponsored content, such as Thought Leader Ads, as the first ad slot in the feed. Like choosing the front row at your favourite concert to guarantee the best view, this reservation-based approach gives marketers greater control, predictability and the ability to plan high-impact campaigns with confidence.

LinkedIn is also expanding its Connected TV (CTV) Ads capabilities with additional enhancements to offer more premium reach, easier activation and sharper insight, enabling brands to reach professional audiences off-platform through premium streaming environments. Since launching last year, on average ,CTV Ads through LinkedIn are over four times more effective in reaching an advertiser’s B2B target audience compared to linear TV (as measured by iSpot)

With these features, advertisers and agencies can leverage LinkedIn’s professional community of over 1.2 billion members and 69 million listed companies to reach and engage with their target audiences and make their campaigns even more effective.

CTV Ads are available for customers globally to target audiences in the US and Canada. First Impression Ads and Reserved Ads will be available to customers globally later this year.

Matt Tindale, managing director of LinkedIn ANZ and head of enterprise solutions, APAC, said: “As attention becomes scarce, B2B brands must aim to become one of the top companies to be considered for a purchase. Video is helping brands get to the top of the list and stand out to drive direct sales. Videos are turning views into connections, and connections into closed deals. When paired with the right influential voices, it makes brands not just seen but also remembered and understood, and therefore bought.”