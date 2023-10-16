Levelling The Playing Field: The Mastercard Gamer Academy

Levelling The Playing Field: The Mastercard Gamer Academy
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Mastercard have announced the first-ever Mastercard Gamer Academy in partnership with G2 Esports and League of Legends. The academy is designed to provide an incredible career development experience to gamers around the world.

    Today, 3 billion+ people consider themselves gamers. That’s more than a third of all people on earth. That number jumps considerably for Generation Z, with nine of ten calling themselves gamers. And importantly, nearly half of the gaming population are women, with some leading industry experts suggesting that we’re near a tipping point in markets like the U.S., where women could soon dominate the gaming landscape.

    Yet the professional gaming and Esports ecosystem — those who work in the industry, behind the scenes, or in the public eye as influencers, Esports athletes or broadcasters — is overwhelmingly male. Research shows that women make up roughly 5 per cent of the Esports workforce and less than 1 per cent of professional gamers.

    The gaming industry faces a staggering imbalance of opportunity.

    Starting later this fall, aspiring gamers from around the world are invited to apply to be part of a new curriculum-based program, which will kick off in 2024. Drawing on partnerships, the curriculum will build critical and cutting-edge skills needed to pursue careers in Esports and gaming – while providing unparalleled access to esteemed gaming and Esports professionals and major Esports events.

    There’s significant work to do to achieve greater inclusion in gaming and Esports, but sports like soccer, tennis and rugby prove that strides can be made. Mastercard has partnered with a range of organisations that share their values. The Academy will also be powered by the global Esports organization G2 Esports, which leads the charge in representation for women’s gaming teams. Its approach — providing women’s teams with the same level of support and training as their male counterparts — has led to successes across Valorant and League of Legends.

    “At G2 Esports, we’re determined to be a driving force for change, for better inclusion and representation across Esports and gaming. It’s why we’re the leading organization for women’s teams, fielding four all-women rosters across major Esports leagues,” said Sabrina Ratih, COO of G2 Esports.

    “Our goal is to inspire and motivate the next generation of gamers through creating role models and showcasing the opportunities Esports and gaming have to offer. We’re incredibly proud to launch the Mastercard Gamer Academy and be a catalyst for change,” Raith said.

    “Esports have grown into a full-fledged sports entertainment experience enjoyed by millions around the world, and as the industry continues to grow, it should evolve to be more representative of the audiences it serves. The Mastercard Gamer Academy will shine a light on the myriad of career opportunities in Esports, helping build a diverse pipeline of talent who will eventually shape the future of our sport,” said Naz Aletaha, global head of League of Legends Esports at Riot Games.

    Earlier this year, Mastercard extended their Esports sponsorship to include Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) – the fastest growing Esport in the world – and VCT Game Changers.




