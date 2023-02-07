Latest McDonald’s Campaign Has The Humble Door Look Like A Big Mac & Fries

McDonald’s France has unveiled a cool new poster campaign to promote its home delivery service.

The brainchild of its creative agency TBWA\Paris, the campaign shows a series of doors that resemble Macca’s menu items – a Big Mac, Sundae and fries. The idea being that Macca’s will deliver directly to your door.

The campaign was shot by famed French ad shooter Aurélien Chauvaud and arguably proves everything looks like food when you’re hungry. Or drunk!

Check out the imagery below: