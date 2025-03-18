AdvertisingNewsletter

LAST CALL: Late Entries for Cairns Hatchlings Close TOMORROW!

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

Alright, procrastinators, this is your moment. We know you’ve been thinking about it, maybe even drafting your entry in your head while pretending to work. But the time for thinking is over—late entries for the Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, close TOMORROW!

This is your last, last (seriously, last) chance to join the Cairns Hatchlings and be part of the most exciting creative talent competition in the Asia Pacific region. If you’ve got three to eight years of media experience and a passion for advertising, marketing, or media, then this is your golden ticket.

Cairns Hatchlings Entries Close TOMORROW!

Panic #ReactionGifs

Why Enter? Glad You Asked.

The Hatchlings is where future industry stars will be born. This is more than a competition—it’s a career-changing opportunity where you can:

  • Showcase your skills across seven exciting categories:
    • Audio
    • Design
    • Digital
    • Marketing – Sponsored by Boomtown
    • Media – Sponsored by Yahoo!
    • PR
    • Video
  • Get flown to Cairns to take on a high-pressure, 24-hour live challenge, pitching your genius ideas to some of the industry’s biggest names.
  • Build career-defining connections and gain exposure to top mentors, agencies, and brands.
  • Be part of something bigger—the Hatchlings initiative also partners with Mission Australia to create meaningful, real-world impact.

Spongebob Panicking GIF - Spongebob Panicking Panic - Discover & Share GIFs

But Wait, There’s More!

Finalists will receive a fully sponsored trip to the Cairns Crocodiles Festival, where you’ll not only compete but also attend exclusive masterclasses, rub shoulders with industry legends, and experience the electric atmosphere of this three-day content extravaganza.

3 Tips for Back Pain - OMNE Chiropractic

So, What Are You Waiting For?

The deadline is TOMORROW—which means this is your final nudge, push, and friendly shove to get your entry in before it’s too late.

We believe in you. Your future fans believe in you. Now, it’s time to believe in yourself.

ENTER NOW—before your big break flies away!

Related posts:

  1. Accenture Song’s Chris Colter On How Mentorship & Bold Thinking Shape the Future of Advertising
  2. FINAL WARNING: On-Time Entries For Cairns Hatchlings Close At MIDNIGHT!
  3. Cairns Crocodiles Speaker Spotlight: United Nations Foundation CMO David Ohana
  4. Third Wave Of Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest, Revealed: A Must-Attend Event For Creatives & Innovators
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

India’s Adland Rocked: Authorities Raid Top Ad Agencies Over ‘Price Fixing’
Christopher McKee Joins 2045 As ECD
Alison Gensheimer, head of global marketing, Nielsen.
Nielsen’s 2025 Global Media Planning Report Urges Marketers To Find Right Mix Of Traditional & Emerging Digital Media
Navigating Brands’ Social Licence To Operate: Insights From Horizon Communication Group’s Industry Roundtable
Register Lost your password?