LAST CALL: Late Entries for Cairns Hatchlings Close TOMORROW!

Alright, procrastinators, this is your moment. We know you’ve been thinking about it, maybe even drafting your entry in your head while pretending to work. But the time for thinking is over—late entries for the Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, close TOMORROW!

This is your last, last (seriously, last) chance to join the Cairns Hatchlings and be part of the most exciting creative talent competition in the Asia Pacific region. If you’ve got three to eight years of media experience and a passion for advertising, marketing, or media, then this is your golden ticket.

Cairns Hatchlings Entries Close TOMORROW!

Why Enter? Glad You Asked.

The Hatchlings is where future industry stars will be born. This is more than a competition—it’s a career-changing opportunity where you can:

Showcase your skills across seven exciting categories: Audio Design Digital Marketing – Sponsored by Boomtown Media – Sponsored by Yahoo! PR Video

Get flown to Cairns to take on a high-pressure, 24-hour live challenge, pitching your genius ideas to some of the industry’s biggest names.

Build career-defining connections and gain exposure to top mentors, agencies, and brands.

Be part of something bigger—the Hatchlings initiative also partners with Mission Australia to create meaningful, real-world impact.

But Wait, There’s More!

Finalists will receive a fully sponsored trip to the Cairns Crocodiles Festival, where you’ll not only compete but also attend exclusive masterclasses, rub shoulders with industry legends, and experience the electric atmosphere of this three-day content extravaganza.

So, What Are You Waiting For?

The deadline is TOMORROW—which means this is your final nudge, push, and friendly shove to get your entry in before it’s too late.

We believe in you. Your future fans believe in you. Now, it’s time to believe in yourself.

ENTER NOW—before your big break flies away!