Laser Clinics Builds Confidence With New Campaign ‘The Science of Feeling Good’ Via Ogilvy

Laser Clinic Group has released a Global campaign featuring a diverse and all-inclusive cast, encouraging everyone to feel confident in themselves.

Australian home-grown aesthetic treatment company Laser Clinics Group has unveiled a new global brand and category-breaking campaign running across Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK, developed by Ogilvy Network ANZ.

The multi-market campaign includes a TVC, social DOOH, OOH and in-store assets, marking the company’s journey away from functional advertising into a strategic and emotionally driven marketing approach.

The campaign aims to reinforce the confidence gained from its treatments using the tagline ‘The Science of Feeling Good’.

Ogilvy Sydney client lead Clare Lambert said “This is the first time any brand in the category is speaking to consumers on an emotional level,” she explains. “It just encourages them to feel good, whatever that might mean for them. Because at the end of the day, confidence isn’t a one-size-fits all – feeling confident manifests differently for everyone, which became the central point for the new brand.”

The Laser Clinics group shared their enthusiasm in the first work launched via Ogilvy since being appointed by Laser Clinics Group in 2023 following a competitive pitch.

“We were impressed by Ogilvy’s approach and its ability to go well beyond just functional promotion through its integrated offering. We’re incredibly excited to see the result of our partnership now in market and where our brand can go next”, said Kirstie McCosh, Laser Clinics global chief customer officer.

Credits:

Brand strategy & creative campaign – Ogilvy Australia

TV Production company – Finch

Stills Production – Entropico

Media – Neo

Music composition & sound house – Rumble