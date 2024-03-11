Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Launch Set For 29 April

KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show will launch in Melbourne on 29 April, contrary to reports.

“Let me just warn everyone,’’ Sandilands said on Tuesday morning.

“Doesn’t matter what you’ve heard, and what the newspaper or this person or some other radio station says. We’re not here to change your mind, we’re just going to give you a very different type of radio show.

“I’m not saying the other ones are the worst shows in the world because they’re not. They’ve been great but we just offer something different.”

The duo moved into their new Sydney studio on Monday and said that they were “excited” to start broadcasting in Melbourne.

Late last year, the pair signed a new deal with KIIS FM parent company ARN worth around $200 million. It would tie them to the network for the next decade.

ARN had reportedly been planning to spend some $2 million per year to promote the show in Melbourne. Chemist Warehouse is set to expand its current alignment with the brand and become the foundation partner for the show’s first year in Melbourne.

Ciaran Davis, ARN Media CEO and managing director, said at the time, “Kyle and Jackie O have been an unstoppable force over the past decade, and the success of our partnership has surpassed expectations for listeners and commercial clients alike. Their ability to connect with their audience is second to none and we’re incredibly proud to have them continue as part of the ARN family.

“Kyle and Jackie O have evolved into a powerful brand that significantly contributes to ARN’s commercial success, and this new agreement strategically positions us for long-term growth that extends beyond radio. In an era marked by the globalisation of content, the value of a flagship show that delivers long-term returns has never been more evident, and investing in Kyle and Jackie O represents a lasting value proposition for ARN. Today’s announcement sets the foundations for the next chapter in ARN Media’s evolution as an audio company.”