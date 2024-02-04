Koh Launches Attack On Traditional Gender Roles With First Nationwide Campaign

Environmentally friendly cleaning company, Koh has launched its first nationwide campaign. The tongue-in-cheek campaign was shot by Ouzo Studio and is based on Koh’s latest survey findings.

The spot pokes fun at the dynamic in relationships when it comes to cleaning and the phrase “I don’t know how to do it properly.” Leaning on humour to capture the audience and encourage everyone to do a little more cleaning around the house with a wink and a nudge.

In January 2024, Koh conducted a survey with 1,127 Aussies to understand the cleaning dynamics at home. The findings indicated that overwhelmingly 81% of those who identify as female report they do the majority of cleaning at home. However, three in four men are happy with the current delegation of cleaning roles.

Those who reported to do most of the cleaning at home, 58% wish their partner could help out more. If their partner was to help out, only 68% of those who identify as a woman think they would do a good job. The core reason why their partner isn’t doing a good job – 88% claim their loved one’s cleaning standards aren’t as high as theirs.

Koh’s research uncovered that choreplay is in fact the new foreplay – one in four Aussie men and women agree cleaning is the most attractive thing their partner can do around the house.

“Through our proprietary research we asked 1,127 people about their household’s cleaning habits. We learned that just about everyone feels they do more cleaning at home than they’d like to. Our goal is to get less people cleaning and more people Koh-ing so they can spend more time doing the things they enjoy,” says Siobhan O’Brien, KOH Head of Brand.

Koh’s new advertising campaign will be released on 11th of February, running nationwide.