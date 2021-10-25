Kmart Launches Holiday Campaign “All Kinds Of Christmas” Via DDB Melbourne

Kmart is celebrating all kinds of Christmases in a new holiday campaign out of DDB Melbourne.

The 60” spot takes Kmart in a new direction by leaning on emotional brand storytelling, and tapping into the truth that Christmas looks different in every Australian home.

Brought to life by Exit Films’ Stefan Hunt, the campaign celebrates that diversity, from a truck driver with a snow globe on his dashboard to a naughty dog sparking a tree disaster, a festive office party to a Christmas light-adorned caravan.

It’s all set to ‘One Little Christmas Tree’, the Stevie Wonder track was given a new lease on life thanks to Australian artist Jerome Farrah.

Kmart, chief customer officer, Lil Velis, said: “We’re excited to launch “All Kinds of Christmas”, celebrating all of the different ways Australians come together at this special time of year.

“Created by the team at DDB, this idea celebrates our purpose of making everyday living brighter, through emotive storytelling that shows how our low prices and on-trend products can enable the kind of Christmas you want, whatever that may be.

“This Christmas, we want to create a deeper connection with our customers by celebrating what makes each of us unique and the community connection that bonds us all.”

DDB Melbourne Group, executive creative director, Psembi Kinstan, said: “Kmart is an Aladdin’s cave of surprises and amazing products throughout the year, but especially at Christmas.

“Stef and the team have done a great job showing what those Kmart products can enable in our homes and lives simply, colourfully, and joyfully this Christmas. And the tune’s a hit.”

Exit Films, director, Stefan Hunt, said: “It’s a fresh take on what an Australian Christmas looks like. I thought it was equal parts fun, endearing and relatable.”

The campaign launched over the weekend and will run until Christmas Day across TV, cinema, OOH, radio, online, and social.

Credits:

Kmart chief customer Officer: Lil Velis

Creative design manager: Nicole Hayes

Digital creative manager: Ryan Purcell

Brand specialist: Charlotte Gergley

DDB Melbourne

Group executive creative director: Psembi Kinstan

Creative director: Erica Stevens

Senior Art director: Rebecca Morriss

Senior copywriter: Jake McLennan

Head of Integrated Content: Renata Barbosa

Senior lead producer: Sonia McLaverty

Group managing director: Mike Napolitano

Senior business director: Sarah Newell

Business director: Hayley Kroon

Exit Films

Director: Stefan Hunt

EP: Leah Churchill- Brown, Declan Cahill

Producer: Alexandra Taussig

DP: Campbell Brown

Art Director: Jen Waters

Edit House/Editor: The Editors / Leila Gaabi

Sound: Bang Bang Studios / Sam Hopgood

Music: Level Two Music / Karl Richter / Mel Jong