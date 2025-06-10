Kleenex Rolls Out New Brand Work Via Thinkerbell

Kleenex has launched new brand work via Thinkerbell, rooted in the belief that nothing compares to the confidence of feeling clean and cared for.

Developed to drive demand across both its toilet paper and facial tissue portfolios, the idea speaks directly to modern Australian families, particularly mums and dads with the reassuring message that choosing Kleenex is choosing the very best care for their loved ones. Because when little (and not-so-little) people feel clean, they’re free to be confident in themselves and ready for whatever happens next.

“These feel like mini films, each one capturing a confident moment,” said Sesh Moodley, executive creative Tinker at Thinkerbell. “With Book Week as a playful thread we see everything from proud toilet wins to kids powering through in full costume. Whether it is a sniffly wolf or a mission success moment for a little astronaut, Kleenex is right there helping them feel ready for their big moment.”

“Our goal was to evolve the Kleenex brand with a message that unites functional superiority with emotional resonance,” commented Margaret Cheung, head of marketing – family care and professional ANZ Kimberly-Clark. “Reinforcing our commitment to helping families feel confident, clean, and cared for – whenever and wherever they need it.”

“Working on Kleenex has been a brilliant opportunity to bring Measured Magic to a heritage brand and reimagine what care looks and feels like in a modern Australian family context,” concludes Phillippa Netolicky, general manager at Thinkerbell.

The brand work will roll out across TV, Cinema, Online video and will be supported by OOH, and Social.

Credits:

Agency: Thinkerbell

Client: Kleenex Production: Photoplay

Director: Melvin Montalban

Photography: Nick Bowers

Post Production: Photoplay

Music Composition and Sound: Massive Music

Media agency: OMD