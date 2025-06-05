Kleenex & Bowel Cancer Australia Partner To Raise Awareness Of Bowel Cancer Symptoms Via We Are Different

Kleenex is using its loo rolls for the greater good – partnering with Bowel Cancer Australia on a nationwide campaign that encourages Aussies to break the taboo and check their poo.

Australia has the highest rates of early-onset bowel cancer in the world, but 99 per cent of cases can be treated successfully if found early.

To drive symptom awareness, Kleenex loo rolls will now encourage Aussies to use their toilet time wisely with ‘check your poo’ on-core creative, limited-edition packs and a dedicated poocheck.com.au support hub helping raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms and encouraging toilet-goers to take action.

The high-impact campaign led by We Are Different includes retail activations, influencer engagement, owned social content and earned media amplification to drive buzz and word of mouth. Owned and on-pack creative was developed by The Ship, with paid social managed by Hello.

Kleenex’s marketing manager, Joyce Li, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support the team at Bowel Cancer Australia, using our Kleenex loo rolls to help address some of the bathroom blind spots when it comes to bowel cancer symptom awareness.

“Thousands of Aussies already trust Kleenex in the bathroom – and this crucial initiative transforms the humble loo roll into a bowel cancer awareness game-changer that helps Aussies to break the poo taboo.

“This is a natural step and partnership for Kleenex, and we hope it contributes to driving awareness, particularly as we head into Bowel Cancer Awareness Month this June.”

Stephanie Bansemer-Brown, marketing and publicity manager, Bowel Cancer Australia, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Kleenex for this innovative campaign, using the brand’s iconic assets and customer reach to raise much-needed bowel cancer symptom awareness.

“As a bowel cancer survivor, I am passionate about Australians recognising the symptoms so we can make real behavioural change. What better place to break the poo taboo than during toilet-time with Kleenex loo rolls. It makes perfect sense.”