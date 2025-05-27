Kayo Sports Illuminates Sydney CBD In Vivid OOH Campaign

Kayo Sports has launched an innovative out-of-home (OOH) campaign, illuminating Sydney during the iconic Vivid Sydney festival. The striking campaign showcases the depth of Kayo Sports coverage – AFL, NRL, Formula 1, Netball, and Cricket – delivered in stunning 4K “vivid” detail, aligning with the visual spectacle of the festival.

The creative reflects the vibrant atmosphere of Vivid Sydney, using light and colour to draw parallels with the enhanced clarity and richer colours that 4K resolution brings to live sports.

The campaign’s dynamic, high-impact creative features on consecutive QMS advertising panels across key locations. These include high-traffic CBD sites such as Eddy Avenue (Central Station), Taylor Square, and around Wynyard Park, ensuring maximum engagement with pedestrians, commuters and an anticipated festival audience of over 3.2 million.

“Vivid Sydney provides the perfect, visually spectacular backdrop to highlight how Kayo Sports delivers unrivalled sports action in breathtaking, sharp 4K. We know fans want to get closer to the sports they love, and our year-round 4K offering across NRL, AFL, Formula 1, Netball, Cricket allows just that,” said Kayo Sports marketing director Tim Dwyer.

“This campaign reinforces both our premium content offering and our commitment to innovative marketing, with bespoke content that seamlessly integrates with the environment to become part of the cultural conversation. We’re not just advertising; we’re participating in the festival experience.”

This vision has been brought to life by Kayo Sports marketing and media teams in partnership with Foxtel Group’s creative agency, Balboa, Mindshare Australia & New Zealand, and QMS.

Kayo Sports subscribers can watch AFL, NRL, Cricket, Netball and Formula 1 live and on-demand with no ad-breaks during play or racing in 4K Ultra HD. The service is available for streaming on a wide range of devices, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action in the highest available quality.

Creative credits

Client: Kayo Sports

Creative: Balboa Foxtel Group Creative (prefer to go with group credit rather than individual).

Media: Foxtel Group Media, Mindshare, QMS