Kaimera Nabs Brett Camilleri From GroupM

Independent media agency Kaimera is expanding its data and analytics team, appointing industry veteran Brett Camilleri (lead image) as chief data officer.

Bringing over 18 years in marketing data and analytics, Camilleri joins from GroupM where he successfully led the analytics team and played a key role in shaping the industry landscape. As Kaimera’s chief data officer, he will play a pivotal role in elevating Kaimera’s capabilities, ensuring that the agency remains a trusted partner for clients seeking innovative and results-driven media strategies.

“I am thrilled and honoured to join Kaimera as the chief data officer. I look forward to working closely with Nick, Trent, and the team to leverage the power of data and analytics, driving innovation, growth, and value for our clients. Data is the lifeblood of any business, and I am excited to help Kaimera harness its full potential and become a data-driven leader in the industry,” said Camilleri.

Camilleri’s addition to the Kaimera team underscores the agency’s commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and leveraging the power of data to drive effective media solutions.

“Brett’s exceptional skills in data and analytics will empower us to deliver powerful solutions that align with our core values of trust and transparency,” said Trent McMillan, founder and chief digital officer of Kaimera.

“At Kaimera we believe in simplifying media for our clients, achieved by bringing in senior professionals who are experts in their field. We are genuinely excited about the positive impact Brett will have on Kaimera’s growth and the continued success we bring to our clients”.

This appointment is a result of Kaimera’s continued trajectory to grow and evolve the business. Kaimera has built one of the most experienced teams in the industry, with more than 40 experts now on staff with further hires planned for 2024. With a commitment to making media simple, it counts the likes of MLC, Under Armour, Campos, Blooms the Chemist, and Yalumba among its clients.