Just Dropped! B&T Awards 2020 Shortlist (Part 2)!
Hey, adland. Welcome to part two of the B&T Awards 2020 shortlist.
If you missed part one with all the agency of the year shortlist names, check it out here.
The following contains the rest of the categories, including Best Media Campaign, Best Digital Services, Best OOH Campaign and some of our new categories such at the B&T Bravery Award and Executive Leader of the Year, just to name a few.
Live judging day will be all done virtually this year. It will take place on Wednesday 14th of Oct and the B&T team will be in touch with all shortlisted in major categories with all the details.
For those required to present at the virtual judging day, read these next steps carefully:
- RSVP to So email viv@bandt.com.au / riin@bandt.com.au with names of all presenting team members.
- Prepare your presentation – each shortlisted entrant will have five minutes set up time and 20 minutes to present in front of a judging panel, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A with the panel.
- Your presentation should address the same set of criteria as your hard copy entry.
If you’ve been shortlisted, make sure you also supply one of the following to So email viv@bandt.com.au / riin@bandt.com.au by October 14th to show as you (hopefully) pick up your shiny trophy:
For Agency categories:
- A showreel of up to 15 seconds–16:9 in H264 HD OR a team photo in high res, 16:9 dimension, JPEG.
For People and Culture, Executive Leader and Marketer categories:
- A team photo/head shot in high res, 16:9 dimension, JPEG.
For campaign based categories:
- A TVC of up to 15 seconds–16:9 in H264 HD OR a hero shot of the campaign.
Also, please double check your company name is spelled correctly; otherwise you could have a trophy which has a spelling mistake on it. And no one wants that. So email viv@bandt.com.au / riin@bandt.com.au with any changes.
If you’ve been shortlisted, we highly, highly recommend you grab your tickets now – because you definitely want to pick up your trophy in person. Get them right here.
This year’s B&T Awards will be held Friday, 20 November 2019 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
So without further ado, here’s part two of the B&T Awards 2020 shortlist!
Best Ad Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign
|CHE Proximity
|Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation – Curing Homesickness
|M&C Saatchi
|Tourism Australia Matesong
|South Australian Tourism Commission
|#BookThemOut
|Special Group Australia
|Tonight, I’ll Be Eating
|Special Group NZ/Aus
|Good Morning World
|TBWA Sydney / Eleven
|Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ
|TBWA/Fabric
|Sheridan ‘Make Tomorrow Beautiful’
|The Monkeys
|NRMA Insurance ‘Home Insurance for Koalas’
|The Monkeys
|CGU ABN Rescue
|The Monkeys
|MLA Lambalytica
Best Digital Campaign
|BRING
|Klarna: Get What I Love
|CHE Proximity
|Samsung Microcodes
|Emotive
|Books that fit with real life
|SDWM
|Dream Baby Dream
|Special Group NZ/Aus
|Good Morning World
|TABOO
|Coopers Live, Loud & Local
|TBWA Sydney / Eleven
|Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ
|The Monkeys
|MLA Secret Recipe
|True Sydney
|Luna Park
|Type + Pixel
|Stranger Things are Happening at Baskin-Robbins
Best Digital Services
|Bench
|CHE Proximity
|Frank Digital
|G Squared
|Orchard
|Reload Media
|Resolution Australia
|Rocket Digital Agency
|Sparro
|VA MEDIA
Best Media Campaign
|Awaken
|Kraken Rum launch their world-first premix – The taste you’ve been hunting for
|Bonsey Jaden Australia
|Taste of Escape – Visit Sunshine Coast
|CHE Proximity
|T20 Women’s World Cup
|CHE Proximity
|Samsung Microcodes
|CHE Proximity
|Latitude Let’s
|The Media Store
|Toyota Workhorse Workforce
|Thinkerbell
|The Mitey Battle – Vegemite
|Thinkerbell
|30 for 30′ – Lifeline
|UM
|Live From Aus
|whiteGREY & Mindshare
|Missed Birthdays
Best Out of Home Campaign
|BMF
|Come Down for Air
|Energi
|Musashi Beat Your Best Challenge
|JCDecaux
|Amazon Live Pricing
|Merkle DWA
|#SlackTram
|The Dylan Agency
|HSBC Barangaroo Lion
|The Monkeys
|CGU Ambition Wanted
Best PR Campaign
|CHE Proximity
|Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation – Curing Homesickness
|Eleven and TBWA
|PLAY NZ
|Herd MSL
|Airbnb Country Pub Project
|Mango Communications
|Burnt Christmas Tree
|Momentum Worldwide
|Heineken Zer0.0 Contact Bar
|Poem
|Sony PlayStation TLOUII – Tash Sultana x Through The Valley
|Publicis Groupe via The Neighbourhood
|Tim Tam British Collection
|Publicis Groupe via The Neighbourhood
|Arnott’s Big Recipe Release
|Thinkerbell
|The Mitey Battle – Vegemite
|Thinkerbell
|Protect What’s Precious – NRMA Insurance
Best Radio/Audio Campaign
|BMF
|Come Down for Air
|Deloitte Digital
|Das Talkomobile
|The Monkeys
|DrinkWise | The Internet Remembers
Best Regional Media Campaign
|Bellette
|Sober Bob
|Bonsey Jaden Australia
|Taste of Escape – Visit Sunshine Coast
|Icon Water
|Care for Water
|oOh!media
|oOh! and NRMA | First Nations Campaign
|Origin LPG
|Origin LPG summer campaign 2019
Best TV Campaign
|BMF
|Come Down for Air
|Clemenger Sydney BBDO
|V Energy – Make It Happen
|M&C Saatchi
|Tourism Australia Matesong
|South Australian Tourism Commission
|#BookThemOut
|Special Group Australia
|Tonight I’ll Be Eating
|The Monkeys
|NRL ‘Still Simply the Best’
|The Monkeys
|NRMA Insurance ‘Home Insurance for Koalas’
|The Monkeys
|BCF | Camp Pain
|The Monkeys
|Telstra ‘Time for a Chat’
|Thinkerbell
|Unbelievable – Furphy
Best Use of AR/VR
|Deloitte Digital
|Coles Little Shop 2 The Game
|Orchard
|Hyundai AR Experience
|ROMEO Digital
|ANZAC Correspondent AR App
|Snapchat
|Red Bull x Snapchat | Surf with Mick in AR
Best Use of Social Media
|By All Means
|Bubba Pizza – Grand Hangover Day
|CHE Proximity
|Four Seasons Condoms – Generation Intervention
|Digitas Australia
|Tourism Australia – Live From Aus
|M&C Saatchi
|Kids Helpline Truth N Loot
|SDWM
|TAC – The Zero Jersey
|Special Group NZ/Aus
|Good Morning World
|TABOO
|Telstra ADFL
|TABOO
|Coopers Live, Loud & Local
|TBWA Sydney / Eleven
|Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ
|The Works
|Ash Globe
Best Use of Sponsorship
|Banter & GROUND
|Tinder Festival Mode
|Gemba
|St.George Footy Grants – doubling down on grassroots sport
|GHO Sydney
|Commonwealth Bank ‘C’Mon Aussie: Revisited’
|Herd MSL
|East Arnhem Live
|M&C Saatchi
|TAB Tap Initiative
|OMD
|Macca’s e-sports – Would you like e-sports with that?!
|OMD
|Macca’s Summer of Spin
|PRISM AUNZ
|BP Ultimate 98
|SDWM
|TAC – The Zero Jersey
|TABOO
|Telstra x AFL Partnership
Content Marketing Strategy of the Year
|Are Media
|Because you’re Stella
|Bolster
|YouTube Music x ARIAs
|Emotive
|Skewered by Celeste Barber
|M&C Saatchi
|BWS World’s Largest Beer Run
|Mahlab
|Prospa
|OMD
|Macca’s Summer of Spin
|Special Group NZ/Aus
|Good Morning World
|TBWA
|Optus – Gday a Day
|TBWA\Sydney / Eleven
|Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ
|The General Store
|#BBQFORAUSTRALIA
Data-Driven Marketing
|Acquire NZ
|Independent Media + Booster NZ
|Alpha Digital
|Keeping The Home-Building Dream Alive
|AnalogFolk
|Hyundai 4 second reviews
|CHE Proximity
|T20 Women’s World Cup
|CHE Proximity
|Samsung Microcodes
|Emotive
|AFL Season in Search
|Orchard
|Hyundai.com.au
|Reload Media
|A Recipe for Success: Mixing Online & Offline Data-Points for Thermomix Australia
|South Australian Tourism Commission
|Sparro
|Logistics in Lockdown: Delivering dynamic and value-adding interactions that cater to customers’ and the business’ real-time needs
B&T Award for Bravery
|Biennale of Sydney
|NIRIN
|BMF
|The Campaign for One
|Clemenger BBDO Sydney
|Code Like a Girl – Losing Lena
|Digitas Australia
|Tourism Australia – Live From Aus
|Momentum Worldwide
|Heineken Zer0.0 Contact Bar
|OMD
|Macca’s e-sports – Would you like e-sports with that?!
|Special Group NZ/Aus
|Good Morning World
|TBWA Sydney / Eleven
|Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ
|The Monkeys
|NRL Still Simply the Best
|The Monkeys
|NRMA Insurance ‘Home Insurance for Koalas’
Executive Leader of the Year
|Cameron Bryant
|Sparro
|David Lo
|
The Zoo Republic
|Jen Sharpe
|Think HQ
|Jo Scard
|
Fifty Acres – The Communications Agency
|Lisa Ronson
|Coles
|Matilda Hobba
|TABOO
|Matt Newell
|
The General Store
|Suzy Smiley
|Apparent
Marketer of the Year
|Anny Havercroft
|Verizon Media
|Bronwyn Powell
|
Mars Food Australia
|James Lawrence
|Rocket Agency
|Josh Grace
|Samsung
|Melanie Johnstone
|
Splendid Suggestions
Important info
Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/b-and-t-awards-2020
Live-judging day – Wednesday, 14th October 2020 – Sydney
Awards night – Friday, 20th November 2020 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Everything else you need to know can be found HERE.
Get ready – this is a night that will go down in history and put 2020 back in the good books.
And a massive thanks to all our sponsors!
Please login with linkedin to commentB&T Awards 2020
Latest News
Old El Paso Launches International Sports Star #MessFreeChallenge Socials Campaign Via Thinkerbell
With no umpires or elderly tennis commentators to abuse in 2020, Nick Kyrgios is focusing on his advertising work.
Netflix Will Be Forced To Report To ACMA Under Local Content Overhaul
Federal Government introduces new measures to support local content, before inevitably slashing the ABC's budget again.
ADMA Announces Partnership With Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global
The Association for Data-driven Marketing & Advertising (ADMA) has announced a partnership allowing the Marketing and Advertising industry access to Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global platform. Ms Huffington [feature image] launched Thrive Global with the express desire to improve the metal health and productivity for individuals and businesses worldwide. Arianna Huffington is the founder and CEO […]
Indie Agency Appoints Ex-Y&R ECD Andrew Thompson To Creative Director Role
Another agency swapsies story today, proving that adlanders would make excellent 'pass the parcel' players.
VIC Premier Dan Andrews Skewers Oz Journalist’s “Esoteric” Mask Question And Now It’s A Hilarious Meme
Dan the Man takes on Oz journo in glorious fashion. We can only imagine the op-eds on The Oz tomorrow.
It’s Back! Bunnings Sausage Sizzle Returns From Hiatus
Nothing says Saturday morning quite like a mouthful of cholesterol, Wonder White and mustard. And a violent hangover.
Burger King Responds To Upset McDonald’s Customers In Cheeky New Campaign
Want proof humour can distract customers from potential health problems? Look no further than Burger King's marketing.
DBM Partners With Nielsen To Launch DBM Atlas & Media Profiler
DBM Consultants has today announced a partnership with Nielsen to integrate its market-leading DBM Atlas dataset with Nielsen’s Consumer & Media View (CMV) solution. The result is an unrivalled segmentation and profiling dataset that has been developed specifically for the banking, insurance and wealth management categories. The new product called DBM Atlas + Media Profiler […]
Tuesday TV Wrap: Can It Be? ABC Beats Seven & 10 In Primary Share
Ita seen dancing down the streets of Ultimo this morning following this rare ABC victory.
Orchard And BMF Deliver New Campaign For Simparica Trio
B&T has been known to taste test doggy treats. Because we're concerned about intestinal worms, not because of the taste.
OkCupid US Campaign Goes Viral With Hilarious VILF (Voter I’d Like To F*ck) Campaign
Stats reveal registered voters have better luck in the bedroom, yet sadly B&T's editor can't attest to those facts.
Netregistry Encourages Side Hustlers To ‘Seize The Domain’ In New Campaign Via Edge
Netregistry encourages anyone with a 'side hustle' to get online. Except for drug dealers and adulterers that is.
Discovery Selects Magnite To Strengthen DTC Advertising Solution
Want to impress your colleagues with a whole load of programmatic acronyms you don't understand? Read on here.
IKEA Unveils Limited Edition Bucket Hat Which You Can Grab For A Cool $3.50
The popular Swedish furniture company is causing a stir with its new product, yet sadly it's not meatball related.
Affinity Snares Former DDB Sydney TRACK Director Will Nichols
AFFINITY has appointed former DDB Sydney Group (TRACK) Director of Strategy & Innovation, Will Nichols as the agency’s new chief strategy officer. “At AFFINITY, we have an approach we believe is very different from anything else in the market, so it was critical we find a thinker who embodied that,” stated CEO Luke Brown. “We’re […]
Getting Attention In A World Of Distraction
How to get someone's attention when waving your arms, setting off a firecracker, or sounding a fog horn doesn't work.
KNOBBY Bolsters Marketing Team With Appointment Of New Social Media Manager
Underwear subscription brand, KNOBBY, has boosted its marketing team with the appointment of Samantha Wilson Social Media Manager where she will be leading the brand’s social media strategy. Prior to joining KNOBBY, Samantha (pictured, right) held key social media roles with well-known brands across eCommerce and retail including the likes of Youfoodz and BlackMilk Clothing. […]
Bell Direct’s New Brand Campaign From Matterhorn Is ‘Simply Better’
Bell Direct, a leading provider of online retail broking and investment services, has launched a new brand campaign via Matterhorn Communications.
Keep Left Appoints Ex-Leo Burnett Creative Director Blair Kimber
Blair Kimber takes the B&T gong for the coolest yet also most slightly-terrifying headshot to pass our desk today.
CVO Nabs oOh! Media Senior Sales Specialist
Out-of-home (OOH) advertising agency Captive Vision Outdoor (CVO) has appointed award-winning senior sales specialist Sal Daoud into its newly created position of National Head of Sales as the company eyes a nationwide push. Daoud has made the move from oOh! Media as Senior Business Manager where he was awarded the company’s 2019 National Sales title […]
Digital Media Agency Loud Days Is Back Making Noise
Loud Days is backing making noise, as this headline suggests. Good thing B&T's editor is partially deaf.
Study: Only 20% Of Melburnians Will Take-Up More Activities Post-Lockdown
B&T won't be taking up any extra-curriculars, unless you count heading to the pub more as an extra-curricular.
Telco Leans Heavily On ‘Toy Story’ For Super Cute Campaign To Recycle Phones
Here's a cute campaign out of France to brighten your day, with thankfully no croissant, oui oui, or beret in sight.
“Shocking & Sensational”: Facebook Bans Modibodi Ad That Normalises Periods
A little blood never hurt anyone, that is, unless you happen to find yourself in a fight with Floyd Mayweather.
Making The Most Of 2020: Why Brands Are Choosing To Be Daring With Their Creative
B&T's Adobe webinar has only just finished & already we've got the story live. So, expect plenty of top tips and typos!
Just In! B&T Awards 2020 Shortlist (Part 1) Is Here!
The B&T Awards are so close you can almost smell them! A heady mix of function centre chicken, cheap sav blanc & coke.
Tourism Australia Reminds International Travellers What’s Waiting For Them With Incredible ‘8D’ Videos
Once again the Giant Banana, the Big Lobster & Leyland Brothers World overlooked in latest Tourism Australia campaign.
Quiip Announces Four Staff Promotions
Quiip announces four staff promotions. Although, in all truth, B&T would far prefer to hear about staff demotions.
“F@ck Trump!” TV Reporter Freaks As Interviewee Dons Inflammatory Face Mask
B&T warns this includes content that may be deemed NSFW. That is unless you all swear a shitload in your office.
Radio Ratings: Alan Who? Ben Fordham Easily Takes Over Alan’s 2GB Spot, While Russel Howcroft Sees 3AW Soar
Alan Jones reportedly nailing himself to a crucifix & muttering, "My God, why have you forsaken me?" on radio numbers.