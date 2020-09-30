Just Dropped! B&T Awards 2020 Shortlist (Part 2)!

Hey, adland. Welcome to part two of the B&T Awards 2020 shortlist.

If you missed part one with all the agency of the year shortlist names, check it out here.

The following contains the rest of the categories, including Best Media Campaign, Best Digital Services, Best OOH Campaign and some of our new categories such at the B&T Bravery Award and Executive Leader of the Year, just to name a few.

Live judging day will be all done virtually this year. It will take place on Wednesday 14th of Oct and the B&T team will be in touch with all shortlisted in major categories with all the details.

For those required to present at the virtual judging day, read these next steps carefully:

  • RSVP to So email viv@bandt.com.au / riin@bandt.com.au with names of all presenting team members.
  • Prepare your presentation – each shortlisted entrant will have five minutes set up time and 20 minutes to present in front of a judging panel, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A with the panel.
  • Your presentation should address the same set of criteria as your hard copy entry.

If you’ve been shortlisted, make sure you also supply one of the following to  So email viv@bandt.com.au / riin@bandt.com.au by October 14th to show as you (hopefully) pick up your shiny trophy:

For Agency categories:

  • A showreel of up to 15 seconds16:9 in H264 HD OR a team photo in high res, 16:9 dimension, JPEG.

For People and Culture, Executive Leader and Marketer categories:

  • A team photo/head shot in high res, 16:9 dimension, JPEG.

For campaign based categories:

  • A TVC of up to 15 seconds16:9 in H264 HD OR a hero shot of the campaign.

Also, please double check your company name is spelled correctly; otherwise you could have a trophy which has a spelling mistake on it. And no one wants that. So email viv@bandt.com.au / riin@bandt.com.au with any changes.

If you’ve been shortlisted, we highly, highly recommend you grab your tickets now – because you definitely want to pick up your trophy in person. Get them right here.

This year’s B&T Awards will be held Friday, 20 November 2019 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

So without further ado, here’s part two of the B&T Awards 2020 shortlist!

 

Best Ad Campaign

Agency Campaign
CHE Proximity Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation – Curing Homesickness
M&C Saatchi Tourism Australia Matesong
South Australian Tourism Commission #BookThemOut
Special Group Australia Tonight, I’ll Be Eating
Special Group NZ/Aus Good Morning World
TBWA Sydney / Eleven Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ
TBWA/Fabric Sheridan ‘Make Tomorrow Beautiful’
The Monkeys NRMA Insurance ‘Home Insurance for Koalas’
The Monkeys CGU ABN Rescue
The Monkeys MLA Lambalytica

 

Best Digital Campaign

BRING Klarna: Get What I Love
CHE Proximity Samsung Microcodes
Emotive Books that fit with real life
SDWM Dream Baby Dream
Special Group NZ/Aus Good Morning World
TABOO Coopers Live, Loud & Local
TBWA Sydney / Eleven Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ
The Monkeys MLA Secret Recipe
True Sydney Luna Park
Type + Pixel Stranger Things are Happening at Baskin-Robbins

 

Best Digital Services

Bench
CHE Proximity
Frank Digital
G Squared
Orchard
Reload Media
Resolution Australia
Rocket Digital Agency
Sparro
VA MEDIA

 

Best Media Campaign

Awaken Kraken Rum launch their world-first premix – The taste you’ve been hunting for
Bonsey Jaden Australia Taste of Escape – Visit Sunshine Coast
CHE Proximity T20 Women’s World Cup
CHE Proximity Samsung Microcodes
CHE Proximity Latitude Let’s
The Media Store Toyota Workhorse Workforce
Thinkerbell The Mitey Battle – Vegemite
Thinkerbell 30 for 30′ – Lifeline
UM Live From Aus
whiteGREY & Mindshare Missed Birthdays

 

Best Out of Home Campaign

BMF Come Down for Air
Energi Musashi Beat Your Best Challenge
JCDecaux Amazon Live Pricing
Merkle DWA #SlackTram
The Dylan Agency HSBC Barangaroo Lion
The Monkeys CGU Ambition Wanted

 

Best PR Campaign

CHE Proximity Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation – Curing Homesickness
Eleven and TBWA PLAY NZ
Herd MSL Airbnb Country Pub Project
Mango Communications Burnt Christmas Tree
Momentum Worldwide Heineken Zer0.0 Contact Bar
Poem Sony PlayStation TLOUII – Tash Sultana x Through The Valley
Publicis Groupe via The Neighbourhood Tim Tam British Collection
Publicis Groupe via The Neighbourhood Arnott’s Big Recipe Release
Thinkerbell The Mitey Battle – Vegemite
Thinkerbell Protect What’s Precious – NRMA Insurance

 

Best Radio/Audio Campaign

BMF Come Down for Air
Deloitte Digital Das Talkomobile
The Monkeys DrinkWise | The Internet Remembers

 

Best Regional Media Campaign

Bellette Sober Bob
Bonsey Jaden Australia Taste of Escape – Visit Sunshine Coast
Icon Water Care for Water
oOh!media oOh! and NRMA | First Nations Campaign
Origin LPG Origin LPG summer campaign 2019

 

Best TV Campaign

BMF Come Down for Air
Clemenger Sydney BBDO V Energy – Make It Happen
M&C Saatchi Tourism Australia Matesong
South Australian Tourism Commission #BookThemOut
Special Group Australia Tonight I’ll Be Eating
The Monkeys NRL ‘Still Simply the Best’
The Monkeys NRMA Insurance ‘Home Insurance for Koalas’
The Monkeys BCF | Camp Pain
The Monkeys Telstra ‘Time for a Chat’
Thinkerbell Unbelievable – Furphy

 

Best Use of AR/VR

Deloitte Digital Coles Little Shop 2 The Game
Orchard Hyundai AR Experience
ROMEO Digital ANZAC Correspondent AR App
Snapchat Red Bull x Snapchat | Surf with Mick in AR

 

Best Use of Social Media

By All Means Bubba Pizza – Grand Hangover Day
CHE Proximity Four Seasons Condoms – Generation Intervention
Digitas Australia Tourism Australia – Live From Aus
M&C Saatchi Kids Helpline Truth N Loot
SDWM TAC – The Zero Jersey
Special Group NZ/Aus Good Morning World
TABOO Telstra ADFL
TABOO Coopers Live, Loud & Local
TBWA Sydney / Eleven Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ
The Works Ash Globe

 

Best Use of Sponsorship

Banter & GROUND Tinder Festival Mode
Gemba St.George Footy Grants – doubling down on grassroots sport
GHO Sydney Commonwealth Bank ‘C’Mon Aussie: Revisited’
Herd MSL East Arnhem Live
M&C Saatchi TAB Tap Initiative
OMD Macca’s e-sports – Would you like e-sports with that?!
OMD Macca’s Summer of Spin
PRISM AUNZ BP Ultimate 98
SDWM TAC – The Zero Jersey
TABOO Telstra x AFL Partnership

 

Content Marketing Strategy of the Year

Are Media Because you’re Stella
Bolster YouTube Music x ARIAs
Emotive Skewered by Celeste Barber
M&C Saatchi BWS World’s Largest Beer Run
Mahlab Prospa
OMD Macca’s Summer of Spin
Special Group NZ/Aus Good Morning World
TBWA Optus – Gday a Day
TBWA\Sydney / Eleven Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ
The General Store #BBQFORAUSTRALIA

 

Data-Driven Marketing

 

Acquire NZ Independent Media + Booster NZ
Alpha Digital Keeping The Home-Building Dream Alive
AnalogFolk Hyundai 4 second reviews
CHE Proximity T20 Women’s World Cup
CHE Proximity Samsung Microcodes
Emotive AFL Season in Search
Orchard Hyundai.com.au
Reload Media A Recipe for Success: Mixing Online & Offline Data-Points for Thermomix Australia
South Australian Tourism Commission
Sparro Logistics in Lockdown: Delivering dynamic and value-adding interactions that cater to customers’ and the business’ real-time needs

 

B&T Award for Bravery

Biennale of Sydney NIRIN
BMF The Campaign for One
Clemenger BBDO Sydney Code Like a Girl – Losing Lena
Digitas Australia Tourism Australia – Live From Aus
Momentum Worldwide Heineken Zer0.0 Contact Bar
OMD Macca’s e-sports – Would you like e-sports with that?!
Special Group NZ/Aus Good Morning World
TBWA Sydney / Eleven Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ
The Monkeys NRL Still Simply the Best
The Monkeys NRMA Insurance ‘Home Insurance for Koalas’

 

Executive Leader of the Year

Cameron Bryant Sparro
David Lo
The Zoo Republic
Jen Sharpe Think HQ
Jo Scard
Fifty Acres – The Communications Agency
Lisa Ronson Coles
Matilda Hobba TABOO
Matt Newell
The General Store
Suzy Smiley Apparent

Marketer of the Year

Anny Havercroft Verizon Media
Bronwyn Powell
Mars Food Australia
James Lawrence Rocket Agency
Josh Grace Samsung
Melanie Johnstone
Splendid Suggestions

 

Important info

Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/b-and-t-awards-2020

Live-judging day – Wednesday, 14th October 2020 – Sydney

Awards night – Friday, 20th November 2020 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Everything else you need to know can be found HERE.

Get ready – this is a night that will go down in history and put 2020 back in the good books.

And a massive thanks to all our sponsors!

 

B&T Awards 2020

