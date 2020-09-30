Just Dropped! B&T Awards 2020 Shortlist (Part 2)!

Hey, adland. Welcome to part two of the B&T Awards 2020 shortlist.

If you missed part one with all the agency of the year shortlist names, check it out here.

The following contains the rest of the categories, including Best Media Campaign, Best Digital Services, Best OOH Campaign and some of our new categories such at the B&T Bravery Award and Executive Leader of the Year, just to name a few.

Live judging day will be all done virtually this year. It will take place on Wednesday 14th of Oct and the B&T team will be in touch with all shortlisted in major categories with all the details.

For those required to present at the virtual judging day, read these next steps carefully:

RSVP with names of all presenting team members.

Prepare your presentation – each shortlisted entrant will have five minutes set up time and 20 minutes to present in front of a judging panel, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A with the panel.

Your presentation should address the same set of criteria as your hard copy entry.

If you've been shortlisted, make sure you also supply one of the following by October 14th to show as you (hopefully) pick up your shiny trophy:

For Agency categories:

A showreel of up to 15 seconds – 16:9 in H264 HD OR a team photo in high res, 16:9 dimension, JPEG.

For People and Culture, Executive Leader and Marketer categories:

A team photo/head shot in high res, 16:9 dimension, JPEG.

For campaign based categories:

A TVC of up to 15 seconds – 16:9 in H264 HD OR a hero shot of the campaign.

Also, please double check your company name is spelled correctly; otherwise you could have a trophy which has a spelling mistake on it.

If you've been shortlisted, we highly, highly recommend you grab your tickets now – because you definitely want to pick up your trophy in person.

This year’s B&T Awards will be held Friday, 20 November 2019 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

So without further ado, here’s part two of the B&T Awards 2020 shortlist! Best Ad Campaign

Agency Campaign CHE Proximity Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation – Curing Homesickness M&C Saatchi Tourism Australia Matesong South Australian Tourism Commission #BookThemOut Special Group Australia Tonight, I’ll Be Eating Special Group NZ/Aus Good Morning World TBWA Sydney / Eleven Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ TBWA/Fabric Sheridan ‘Make Tomorrow Beautiful’ The Monkeys NRMA Insurance ‘Home Insurance for Koalas’ The Monkeys CGU ABN Rescue The Monkeys MLA Lambalytica

Best Digital Campaign

BRING Klarna: Get What I Love CHE Proximity Samsung Microcodes Emotive Books that fit with real life SDWM Dream Baby Dream Special Group NZ/Aus Good Morning World TABOO Coopers Live, Loud & Local TBWA Sydney / Eleven Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ The Monkeys MLA Secret Recipe True Sydney Luna Park Type + Pixel Stranger Things are Happening at Baskin-Robbins

Best Digital Services

Bench CHE Proximity Frank Digital G Squared Orchard Reload Media Resolution Australia Rocket Digital Agency Sparro VA MEDIA

Best Media Campaign

Awaken Kraken Rum launch their world-first premix – The taste you’ve been hunting for Bonsey Jaden Australia Taste of Escape – Visit Sunshine Coast CHE Proximity T20 Women’s World Cup CHE Proximity Samsung Microcodes CHE Proximity Latitude Let’s The Media Store Toyota Workhorse Workforce Thinkerbell The Mitey Battle – Vegemite Thinkerbell 30 for 30′ – Lifeline UM Live From Aus whiteGREY & Mindshare Missed Birthdays

Best Out of Home Campaign

BMF Come Down for Air Energi Musashi Beat Your Best Challenge JCDecaux Amazon Live Pricing Merkle DWA #SlackTram The Dylan Agency HSBC Barangaroo Lion The Monkeys CGU Ambition Wanted

Best PR Campaign

CHE Proximity Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation – Curing Homesickness Eleven and TBWA PLAY NZ Herd MSL Airbnb Country Pub Project Mango Communications Burnt Christmas Tree Momentum Worldwide Heineken Zer0.0 Contact Bar Poem Sony PlayStation TLOUII – Tash Sultana x Through The Valley Publicis Groupe via The Neighbourhood Tim Tam British Collection Publicis Groupe via The Neighbourhood Arnott’s Big Recipe Release Thinkerbell The Mitey Battle – Vegemite Thinkerbell Protect What’s Precious – NRMA Insurance

Best Radio/Audio Campaign

BMF Come Down for Air Deloitte Digital Das Talkomobile The Monkeys DrinkWise | The Internet Remembers

Best Regional Media Campaign

Bellette Sober Bob Bonsey Jaden Australia Taste of Escape – Visit Sunshine Coast Icon Water Care for Water oOh!media oOh! and NRMA | First Nations Campaign Origin LPG Origin LPG summer campaign 2019

Best TV Campaign

BMF Come Down for Air Clemenger Sydney BBDO V Energy – Make It Happen M&C Saatchi Tourism Australia Matesong South Australian Tourism Commission #BookThemOut Special Group Australia Tonight I’ll Be Eating The Monkeys NRL ‘Still Simply the Best’ The Monkeys NRMA Insurance ‘Home Insurance for Koalas’ The Monkeys BCF | Camp Pain The Monkeys Telstra ‘Time for a Chat’ Thinkerbell Unbelievable – Furphy

Best Use of AR/VR

Deloitte Digital Coles Little Shop 2 The Game Orchard Hyundai AR Experience ROMEO Digital ANZAC Correspondent AR App Snapchat Red Bull x Snapchat | Surf with Mick in AR

Best Use of Social Media

By All Means Bubba Pizza – Grand Hangover Day CHE Proximity Four Seasons Condoms – Generation Intervention Digitas Australia Tourism Australia – Live From Aus M&C Saatchi Kids Helpline Truth N Loot SDWM TAC – The Zero Jersey Special Group NZ/Aus Good Morning World TABOO Telstra ADFL TABOO Coopers Live, Loud & Local TBWA Sydney / Eleven Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ The Works Ash Globe

Best Use of Sponsorship

Banter & GROUND Tinder Festival Mode Gemba St.George Footy Grants – doubling down on grassroots sport GHO Sydney Commonwealth Bank ‘C’Mon Aussie: Revisited’ Herd MSL East Arnhem Live M&C Saatchi TAB Tap Initiative OMD Macca’s e-sports – Would you like e-sports with that?! OMD Macca’s Summer of Spin PRISM AUNZ BP Ultimate 98 SDWM TAC – The Zero Jersey TABOO Telstra x AFL Partnership

Content Marketing Strategy of the Year

Are Media Because you’re Stella Bolster YouTube Music x ARIAs Emotive Skewered by Celeste Barber M&C Saatchi BWS World’s Largest Beer Run Mahlab Prospa OMD Macca’s Summer of Spin Special Group NZ/Aus Good Morning World TBWA Optus – Gday a Day TBWA\Sydney / Eleven Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ The General Store #BBQFORAUSTRALIA

Data-Driven Marketing

Acquire NZ Independent Media + Booster NZ Alpha Digital Keeping The Home-Building Dream Alive AnalogFolk Hyundai 4 second reviews CHE Proximity T20 Women’s World Cup CHE Proximity Samsung Microcodes Emotive AFL Season in Search Orchard Hyundai.com.au Reload Media A Recipe for Success: Mixing Online & Offline Data-Points for Thermomix Australia South Australian Tourism Commission Sparro Logistics in Lockdown: Delivering dynamic and value-adding interactions that cater to customers’ and the business’ real-time needs

B&T Award for Bravery

Biennale of Sydney NIRIN BMF The Campaign for One Clemenger BBDO Sydney Code Like a Girl – Losing Lena Digitas Australia Tourism Australia – Live From Aus Momentum Worldwide Heineken Zer0.0 Contact Bar OMD Macca’s e-sports – Would you like e-sports with that?! Special Group NZ/Aus Good Morning World TBWA Sydney / Eleven Tourism New Zealand – PlayNZ The Monkeys NRL Still Simply the Best The Monkeys NRMA Insurance ‘Home Insurance for Koalas’

Executive Leader of the Year

Cameron Bryant Sparro David Lo The Zoo Republic Jen Sharpe Think HQ Jo Scard Fifty Acres – The Communications Agency Lisa Ronson Coles Matilda Hobba TABOO Matt Newell The General Store Suzy Smiley Apparent

Marketer of the Year

Anny Havercroft Verizon Media Bronwyn Powell Mars Food Australia James Lawrence Rocket Agency Josh Grace Samsung Melanie Johnstone Splendid Suggestions

Important info

Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/b-and-t-awards-2020

Live-judging day – Wednesday, 14th October 2020 – Sydney

Awards night – Friday, 20th November 2020 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Get ready – this is a night that will go down in history and put 2020 back in the good books.

