JCDecaux Launches New Assets At Sydney Airport, With Marriott & NRMA Insurance Already Locked In

JCDecaux has launched a new suite of digital advertising assets at Sydney Airport. The new additions, T3 Atrium Halo, T2 Influence, and T1 Arrivals Retail Pillar, deliver visibility and presence, enabling advertisers to build awareness, consideration and drive sales.

“Airports offer a rich emotional context and a high dwell environment for brands to make a lasting impression. These new assets elevate the SYD offer, giving brands the opportunity to make a statement and influence traveller hearts, minds and purchases where it matters most,” Jemma Enright, general manager – Airports, JCDecaux Australia & New Zealand said.

“We’re committed to creating a world-class airport experience, and advertising plays a key role in that. Our partnership with JCDecaux is bringing in premium new formats that offer genuine value to advertisers while enhancing the terminal environment,” Mark Zaouk, group executive – commercial, Sydney Airport added.

The first assets now live are:

T3 Atrium Halo (Qantas Departures): A digital ring wrapping the T3 Atrium. Designed to work in sync with existing two large-format atrium screens, it creates a visual experience for travellers in a location often used for brand activations.

T2 Influence (Departures): A double-sided portrait screen located in the transformed T2 retail precinct. With long dwell times and high pedestrian flow, it allows advertisers influence with domestic travellers in a premium retail setting.

T1 Arrivals Retail Pillar (Arrivals): Three 75-inch portrait screens wrap a pillar, directly at the entrance to Heinemann Duty Free. In Pier C, The Retail Pillar comes packaged with a portrait screen in Pier B capturing 62 per cent of all arriving passenger moments before they shop for alcohol, beauty, fragrance and confectionery.

Brands have already secured these new assets for the launch, including Marriott, NRMA Insurance, Volvo Cars, Westpac, Jim Beam and Burberry.

“These new assets give brands greater flexibility to connect with high-value travellers throughout the airport journey. We’re seeing strong demand from advertisers who want to show up in bold, memorable ways, especially when the formats are smart, digital, and designed for high-attention moments,” Enright added.

This launch marks the first phase of JCDecaux’s ‘Iconic Impact’ rollout at Sydney Airport with more to come in 2025.

JCDecaux holds exclusive rights to deliver advertising across all of Sydney Airport’s domestic and international terminals.