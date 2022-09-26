Jaywing Snags Sportswear Giant New Balance Following A Competitive Pitch

Data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing has been appointed by New Balance to drive customer growth across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch.

Jaywing will manage paid search, social, analytics and email, as well as provide creative support for New Balance’s extensive range of sneakers and sports clothing.

The Sydney-based agency, appointed following a competitive pitch, was selected for its audience and creative first approach to paid media and the better use of data to provide more strategic insights across digital channels.

Jonathan Clark, international retail director from New Balance, said: “With ambitious growth goals, we wanted a digital marketing partner with a strong strategic focus backed with a deep understanding of audience and data.

“Jaywing presented us with clear opportunities on how to achieve our targets and we are closely culturally aligned. We look forward to working with them to drive our e-Commerce plans.”

Raimundo Campbell, commercial director of Jaywing and Frank Digital, added: “We are delighted to welcome New Balance to Jaywing’s portfolio of leading global e-commerce brands. It’s a recognition of the depth of talent and breadth of expertise we have in the agency that we continue to attract major Australian and international brands to Jaywing, and we’re looking forward to delivering on New Balance’s ambitious performance media plans.”

The appointment by New Balance follows the integration of Jaywing and user experience agency Frank Digital earlier this year with a unified leadership structure under CEO Tom Geekie, and head of digital strategy Ed Raine.

In April, Campbell was appointed into the newly created commercial director role to drive new business across the integrated agencies.