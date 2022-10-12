Japan’s Largest TikTok & Youtube Creator Signs With JellySmack

Jellysmack, the global creator company, has signed an exclusive partnership with video creator Junya to edit, optimise, and distribute his videos on Facebook and Snapchat globally.

With the partnership, Junya will leverage Jellysmack’s award-winning A.I. technology to reach more fans, build new revenue streams, and expand his brand worldwide.

Junya started creating in March 2018 and has since accumulated a global audience of more than 43 million followers on TikTok and gained over 16.8 million YouTube subscribers – making him the #1 creator in Japan.

Since launching his YouTube channel in September 2020, he has generated more than 9.4 billion views. Worldwide, Junya is one of the top 30 most-followed creators on TikTok, just ahead of Selena Gomez and JoJo Siwa.

With the partnership, Junya hopes to translate his success to Facebook and Snapchat. “I’m overjoyed that my videos have resonated with so many people,” said Junya. “Now, I’m excited to partner with Jellysmack to grow my audience with new fans worldwide!”

Junya’s iconic skits and funny short-form videos transcend language barriers and give his content worldwide appeal. In fact, Junya’s audience has opened international doors for the creator, with his largest TikTok fanbase being centred in the United States, but only representing <15% of his total audience.

Jellysmack launched Junya’s Facebook, and Snapchat channels at the end of August and his content is already resonating with audiences in the US, UK, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. On Snapchat, Junya’s content has shown to be four times more engaging* than the Snapchat average in the lifestyle category, with his first episode delivering 64% more viewers than the category average.

The partnership with Junya marks the first Japan-based creator to join Jellysmack’s exclusive Creator Program, a trusted growth technology partner to hundreds of leading creators, including MrBeast, PewDiePie, How Ridiculous, NasDaily and more.

“We are thrilled to work with Junya, our first Japan-based creator, as he continues what can only be described as a meteoric rise. Junya’s iconic skits and funny short-form videos transcend language barriers and give his content worldwide appeal,” said Ezechiel Ritchie, General Manager APAC, Jellysmack.

“This partnership cements our ongoing dedication to hunting out and developing the best creators in Japan, and around the world, to grow their brand amid the success of a growing creator economy.