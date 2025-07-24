J.P. Morgan Markets Launches ‘Do. More.’ Global Campaign Via MONK London

J.P. Morgan Markets has unveiled ‘Do. More.’, a campaign to promote its revamped investment platform, spotlighting its strong performance during recent market turbulence driven by trade policy shifts.

The revamped platform offers a seamless portfolio of research, data, analytics, execution and post trade tools. Driven by a bold vision from senior leaders to ensure traders are better equipped for today’s increasingly volatile markets, J.P. Morgan Markets has consolidated hundreds of offerings into five core pillars, making its breadth and depth more accessible than ever.

To introduce this evolution, the ‘Do. More.’ campaign repositions the platform through a modernised brand and sonic identity, cinematic storytelling and a highly targeted industry media campaign.

Developed with London-based brand strategy and experience agency MONK London, the campaign redefines JPMM as the indispensable platform institutional investors can rely on to deliver the clarity, speed and confidence needed to make decisions in markets as fast-moving as those seen this year.

Jasmine Ferreira, marketing lead at J.P. Morgan Markets, said: “Institutional investors operate in an environment where every second counts. The launch of our updated platform coincided with extremely volatile markets and ‘Do. More.’ perfectly captures the essence of our holistic new offering, which cuts through all the noise so that clients have the capabilities to trade more effectively and efficiently even in such situations.

“It is more than a campaign; it’s a statement of our commitment. J.P. Morgan Markets is not just a platform – it’s an investor’s daily habit, integrating seamlessly into decision-making from the first insight to the last trade across desktop, web, mobile and API.”

At the creative heart of ‘Do. More.’ is a storytelling approach that reflects the fleeting nature of market opportunities. The advert features partially obscured signs to symbolise the speed of change in financial markets – brief moments of insight may be missed without the right tools. It reinforces JPMM’s role in helping investors act on insights in real time, removing friction and allowing them to seize opportunities before they disappear.

Matt Jones, founder of MONK London said: “For institutional investors, opportunity cost is the heaviest weight. Every decision carries impact, and timing is everything. ‘Do. More.’ is about having everything you need, exactly when you need it, to act with confidence. We’re proud to have shaped a campaign that reinforces J.P. Morgan Markets as the definitive platform for institutional decision-making at scale.”

J.P. Morgan Markets is amplifying ‘Do. More.’ across Bloomberg, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and other top-tier financial media, ensuring maximum visibility among institutional investors. The campaign includes banner and native advertising, social content and digital activations to engage clients where they operate.