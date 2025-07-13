It’s Friday Launches First Integrated Campaign For Greater Bank

To help launch a new era of home loan, It’s Friday has developed its first integrated campaign for Greater Bank since winning the business.

Greater Bank’s new ‘Digital Home Loan’ is set to disrupt the home loan market by making it an easier and faster way to apply and save money, from a bank that cares about providing its customers value and control like they’ve never experienced before. People will be able to apply online in less than 15 minutes with no paperwork required.

The idea for the campaign encourages Aussies not to be stuck in the home loan past by challenging their current or future choice of home loan with a new era of home loan that works on their terms, not the banks. The campaign includes a TVC featuring a life-sized museum exhibit diorama, depicting a traditional home loan application process, with people from a typical Aussie family acting as exhibits. This is part of a broader effort to highlight Greater Bank’s investment in delivering greater value to Aussies.

The campaign will run across broadcast, online video, OOH, radio/audio, digital, and social, and launched on 13th July 2025.

“For Greater Bank, home loans have entered the digital age – fast, easy, and actually built around you. So we built a museum to remind everyone what the old way looked like. If you’re still filling out forms and waiting on hold, you’re not applying, you’re time travelling. Frozen in the home loan past like a relic. Time to break free,” said Vince Lagana, chief creative officer It’s Friday.

“With Greater Bank’s Digital Home Loan campaign we wanted to launch a new era in home lending and It’s Friday’s campaign delivers on the boldness of that ambition —giving borrowers the confidence to move decisively toward a better way of doing things,” said Kate Messenger, head of brand and marketing, NGM Group.

Credits:

Creative Agency It’s Friday

Client Greater Bank

Head of Brand and Marketing, NGM Group – Kate Messenger

Brand and Campaign Manager – Garry Hazell

Senior Marketing and Campaign Specialist – Amy Bowd

Marketing and Campaign Specialist – Hannah Bowtell

Production

Director – Justin McMillan

Executive Producer – Susannah Myerson

DOP – Peter Eastgate

Production Designer – Sam Lukins

Casting – McGregor Casting.

Post Production – Heckler

Executive Producer – Will Alexander

Post Producer – Coralie Tapper

Editors – Lucas Vazquez & Daniel Page

Online Artist – Julian Ford

Compositor – Jed Morrison

Key Visual and C4D – Adrien Girault and Jordan Sykes

Music & Sound – Heckler Sound

Executive Producer – Bonnie Law

Composer – Johnny Green

Sound Designer – Dave Robertson

Media Atomic 212