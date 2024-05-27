Ipsos Iris Adds YouTube Viewing Data To IAB Digital Measurement Rankings

Ipsos added enriched YouTube audience reach and watch time data from mobile, desktop and tablets into the Ipsos Iris digital audience measurement currency, in collaboration with Google and IAB Australia.

The addition of YouTube connected TV (CTV) audiences set to launch in Ipsos Iris in the second half of 2024, will provide media owners, agencies and advertisers with greater capabilities to analyse media content across key platforms in one consolidated space, and against uniform demographics. This means more accurate data, insightful analysis, and the ability to shape content strategy.

As YouTube audiences continue to grow, publishers and broadcasters are evolving bespoke content strategies for the platform. To reflect this growth, Ipsos Iris will break out YouTube measurement and report against more than 500 audience segmentations.

“We are thrilled to bring YouTube’s rich data into Ipsos iris,” said Simon Wake, Ipsos Australia CEO.

“The inclusion of video views and watch time for YouTube content not only enhances the robustness of our platform but also provides our subscribers with a holistic view of digital video consumption that now includes OzTAM BVOD and tagged websites. This partnership asserts our commitment to delivering market-leading measurement solutions.”

Gai Le Roy, IAB Australia CEO, said: “The IAB is pleased that the integration of YouTube data into the IAB Australia-endorsed Ipsos iris has enabled enhanced video metrics for advertisers’ and agencies’ digital campaign planning and ways to evaluate video audiences consistently across media..

“This development is an important step in our quest to define the full Australian digital video viewing landscape across all screens within a trusted system, adhering to common standards for robustness and transparency.”

Caroline Oates, head of YouTube Advertising AUNZ, said: “At YouTube, we firmly believe that independent, transparent and privacy-centric measurement helps the industry navigate an increasingly fragmented media landscape. With this in mind, we are excited to be partnering with Ipsos to drive a greater understanding of the extent and role of YouTube viewership across mobile, desktop and tablet. We look forward to supporting continued innovation as we provide partners a more complete picture of online video consumption across screens and platforms.”