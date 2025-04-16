Introducing The Official Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Conference Hub, Powered By Reef Unlimited

Whether you’re locking in your travel plans, looking for things to do between sessions or organising a post-event adventure, the official Cairns Crocodiles Conference Hub has you covered. Proudly brought to you by Reef Unlimited, this central hub is your go-to planning resource for everything outside the conference room.

Developed to help delegates get the most out of their time in Tropical North Queensland, the hub brings together exclusive deals, curated experiences, and practical planning tools in one easy location.

Explore More of Cairns

From reef snorkelling and glass-bottom boat tours to scenic helicopter flights over the Great Barrier Reef, the Conference Hub showcases a wide variety of activities designed to make your time in Cairns unforgettable. Whether you’re an adrenaline seeker or looking to unwind post-panel, there’s something for everyone.

Travel, Accommodation and Local Essentials

Need help getting to and from the airport? Looking for the best local spots to eat, drink and explore? The Conference Hub includes transport tips, partner accommodation options, and must-know info to help you feel right at home while you’re here for Cairns Crocodiles 2025.

Extend Your Stay

Thinking about arriving early or staying on after the event? The hub makes it easy to extend your trip and experience everything the region has to offer — at exclusive delegate rates. From reef adventures to rainforest escapes, it’s the perfect excuse to turn your work trip into something more.

Curated Exclusively for Delegates

Every recommendation and offer listed has been tailored with Cairns Crocodiles attendees in mind, making it the easiest way to maximise your stay without having to search endlessly for reliable local info.

Plan smarter, travel better and experience more.

Explore the official Cairns Crocodiles Conference Hub now.