Introducing Postmatch, A New Sports-Focused Creative Agency
By Jaye Gilroy
Ex-Fox Sports creatives Karlton Akari and Jeremy Gilroy have founded a new sports-focused creative agency, Postmatch. Established in 2020, PostMatch is a full-scale video production house. Clients include Stan Sport, A-Leagues, and the Australian Football League.

PostMatch is the agency behind Stan Sport’s most talked about TVCs, including their current tongue-in-cheek campaign for the Wallabies v England rugby series. Fronted by Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou, PostMatch will deliver the rollout across TV and digital (YouTube and social).

In March 2022,  PostMatch appointed Hugh Baldwin as executive producer. Former senior director of programming for MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Spike and 10Shake Kids. Hugh brings his 25-plus years of experience in the entertainment industry to strengthen business development and consult on creative.

Karlton Akari, co-founder of PostMatch, said: “I’ve built a career as a creative who specialises in sports entertainment, working for multiple brands and channels including Fox Sports, UFC, NRL, AFL, Rugby AU, F1, Supercars, and Stan Sport. With PostMatch, we can build on our reputation for delivering original and inventive work.”

Jeremy Gilroy, co-founder of PostMatch, said: “I’m a true sporting tragic (on and off the field), and my knowledge across all codes runs deep. A creative approach to sports media feels second nature to me. I know who we’re speaking to, and I know what they do and don’t want to hear and what they will and won’t share with their peers.”

Hugh Baldwin, executive producer at PostMatch, said: “PostMatch is growing quickly while producing excellent creative. Working with PostMatch, as executive producer and consultant, through this stage in their evolution is proving to be very rewarding.”

For more information, visit www.postmatch.com.au.

