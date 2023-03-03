Instagram Rolls Out Age Verification In Australia

Instagram is rolling out age verification in Australia to help ensure users receive “age-appropriate” content along with heightened privacy measures.

To verify their age, Instagram will give users a choice of uploading a video selfie which is then shared with online age verification company Yoti which will then estimate the user’s age based on facial features.

Or, users can upload their ID card or driver’s license which Instagram will use to confirm their age.

Instagram said that only the video will be shared with Yoti and that this data will not go anywhere else. Photo ID cards would be saved on Meta’s servers and deleted within 30 days.

“We want young people to experience Instagram in a way that’s appropriate for their age,” said Josh Machin, head of public policy, Meta Australia.

“That’s why we’re pleased to announce the rollout of innovative new age verification tools for young Australians on Instagram. We’re particularly excited to be working with Yoti who are leaders in building effective technology to verify age, while putting privacy at the forefront of their work. This announcement complements our ongoing efforts to develop new ways to give teens the safest and most meaningful experience possible on Instagram.”

Meta has been on a push recently to ensure that content on its platforms is age appropriate and safe for advertisers. It recently launched “Take It Down” to protect children from having intimate photos shared online and revamped its ad transparency tool with greater clarity for users as to why they might be seeing an advert.