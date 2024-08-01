Marketing

InsideOut PR Partners With Aussie Comedian Kurt Sterling

Kurt Sterling

Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has announced its latest client partnership with acclaimed Australian comedian Kurt Sterling.

InsideOut PR will promote Kurt’s solo show, ‘Corporate Chronicles’ which parodies office culture and corporate life. His sketches have attracted millions of views on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok and his standup performances including the popular “Tales of Colour” double act, have consistently sold out venues.

InsideOut PR will support Sterling’s rising profile in the entertainment and comedy industry, leveraging its extensive network to enhance his exposure and build strategic partnerships.

“We are excited to work with a talent such as Kurt Sterling and to catalyse his journey in the Australian and global entertainment industry,” said Nicole Reaney, CEO of InsideOut PR.

InsideOut PR (IOPR) was established in 2005 and is a partner of global communications group, IPREX, with 110 offices worldwide. IOPR is a full-service agency with strong capability in media publicity, working with some of the most recognised brands in Australia and internationally.

