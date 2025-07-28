Inside NGEN: Navigating The Media Industry As An Executive Assistant  

In this monthly column with NGEN, the MFA’s training program for media professionals with less than five years’ experience, Wavemaker’s Madi Eyre reveals the tools and techniques that have helped her find her footing as a newcomer in the media industry.



Navigating the media industry as an Executive Assistant/Office Manager (EO/OM) can be exhilarating yet challenging. It’s unlike any role within the world of media and forces you to become adaptable, forward thinking, and solutions focused.



From grappling with steep learning curves to mastering time management and fostering positive relationships, it’s almost as if I have been buckled into a thrilling rollercoaster, where every turn is an unexpected twist, and every drop is a test of resilience. But I can’t stress this enough: I wouldn’t have it any other way.



Here are a few takeaways from my experience.

Embrac e the l earning c urve

When I first started as an EA/OM at Wavemaker, with my bachelor’s degree and six years of customer service behind me, I had a steep learning curve to overcome. I had to familiarise myself with the industry, understand the company culture, and quickly adapt to new protocols and ways of working.



Continuous learning became my ally. I deep dived the company files analysing all things from photos to campaign reports. Resources like GroupM University taught me about the industry and provided invaluable insights into the media landscape. Additionally, seeking one–on–ones with the Senior Leadership Team was incredibly valuable. Their tips and tricks helped me navigate initial hurdles and establish a foundation for success in my new role.

Time management and organisational techniques

In media, time is of the essence. Managing a packed schedule for the agency, plus my own diary, requires efficient time management and organisational skills. One effective strategy I rely on is prioritising tasks based on their urgency and importance. Tools like the Eisenhower Matrix, Microsoft’s ‘To Do List’ extension, and my own formulated tables have been indispensable in organising tasks, setting reminders, and tracking progress.



Personal techniques such as creating a structured decompression routine after work, mindfulness practices like grounding and yoga have been beneficial in adjusting to full–time work and maintaining composure in high-stress situations. These techniques help clear my mind, enhance focus, and ensure I stay on top of my workload.



Fostering positive relationships

I make it a priority to speak with every person in the office on a weekly basis, hold events and participate in team bonding exercises. Whether it’s organising an impromptu team lunch, celebrating birthdays and work anniversaries, or arranging off-site events, these efforts foster a positive team spirit and enhance collaboration.



Effective communication skills are also crucial to fostering these relationships, where different stakeholders prefer different ways of communication. Understanding these preferences and tailoring my approach is key. Some team members like to be contacted via Teams messages, while others appreciate in-person discussions. Building rapport and adapting to these communication styles has facilitated smoother interactions and increased efficiency.

Personal growth and future goals

Growth is a continuous journey and setting future goals is vital for personal and professional development. Focusing on creating a five-year plan with SMART goals around areas like mastering a new tool, enhancing my interpersonal skills, and joining industry groups (like NGEN!), provides direction and motivation. Creating these goals allows me to stay focused and find meaning when the day–to–day can at times, become mundane. But in media, does that ever happen?



Navigating the media industry as an EA/OM doesn’t come without its challenges, but the right techniques and strategies inevitably lead to success. Embracing the learning curve, managing my time well, building strong relationships, and setting clear goals have all been key to my growth.



These foundations have not only helped me thrive but also set me on a path toward a future full of opportunity, including a recent promotion to an Implementation & Activation Executive.

Madi Eyre is an Implementation & Activation Executive at Wavemaker.