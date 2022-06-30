InMobi Integrates Mobile Supply With Yahoo’s Demand-Side Platform For Direct Advertiser Access

InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetisation and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced a direct integration of its InMobi Exchange supply-side side platform (SSP) into Yahoo’s demand-side platform (DSP).

This will give advertisers, brands and media buyers across Yahoo’s extensive global portfolio of clients direct access to premium in-app supply and a global user base, at scale.

Previously, InMobi’s substantial supply of international audiences had only been available through third-party exchanges for Yahoo; this collaboration provides SDK-powered direct inventory, without intermediaries, creating smooth supply path optimisation for advertisers around the world and establishing increased transparency and efficiency for buyers. For InMobi’s wide stable of publisher partners, being plugged directly into Yahoo’s DSP means increased monetisation capability and higher coverage with premium Fortune 500 brands.

“Yahoo and InMobi have a long and distinguished presence in the region and their direct integration brings together two heavyweights for the first time at scale,” says Richard O’Sullivan, VP and GM, Australia & New Zealand at InMobi (pictured above). “Advertisers accessing Yahoo DSP will now have access to mobile-first inventory across both premium supply and the increasingly, in-demand gaming.”

Yahoo’s omnichannel DSP is fuelled by more than 200 billion data signals, enabling optimised and efficient reach and relevance. Yahoo partners with the industry’s premier supply, including its own SSP, to bring advertisers and brands robust inventory opportunities, while driving supply optimisation.

“Supply path optimisation is an important element that many are focused on throughout the industry,” says Kunal Nagpal, senior vice president and general manager, Publisher Platform and Exchange at InMobi. “This partnership gives advertisers a straight line to the Yahoo DSP with greater efficiencies in setting-up and optimising campaigns to better reach target audiences.”

“Yahoo cultivates robust, diverse premium supply,” says Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, vice president of Global Revenue and Client Solutions at Yahoo. “In partnering with InMobi, we’re creating a more direct line of sight for advertisers and boosting transparency and optimisation opportunities.”