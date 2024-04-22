Infosum Launches Data Clean Room Solution With Samsung Ads Australia

Samsung Ads has launched a data clean room solution powered by InfoSum. The relationship enables Samsung Ads’ clients to maximise the performance of their data-driven advertising strategies within InfoSum’s privacy-focused environment.

As privacy regulations evolve, organisations across the region are prioritising their first-party data programs – making data clean rooms an increasingly important piece of the tech stack. Through InfoSum’s decentralised data clean room technology, Samsung Ads’ advertising partners can now match against Samsung’s Smart TV footprint and via its Demand Side Platform (DSP) with a focus on data integrity.

InfoSum’s innovative privacy and security capabilities enable targeted and measurable ad campaigns while prioritising end-to-end protection. Its patented “non-movement of data” approach allows each stakeholder to help keep their own first-party data separate, in a privacy-focused manner.

Richard Knott, GM ANZ at InfoSum said, “InfoSum is delighted to partner with Samsung Ads, empowering the region’s Smart TV industry leader to leverage its cutting-edge first-party data and offer high-performing advertising solutions, all while protecting consumer privacy. This launch reinforces Samsung Ads’ commitment to delivering an effective and sustainable data strategy in a privacy-focused world. As a result, our clients can now match with the leader in the category and benefit from even better data-driven outcomes.”

Alex Spurzem, managing director, Samsung Ads ANZ & SEA, explained: “The CTV landscape is evolving at such a rapid pace and more brands are investing in their own first-party data programs. Our collaboration with InfoSum offers them an increasingly holistic view of their target audiences in a privacy-preserving environment.”