Infinite Dial Australia 2025: Half Of Australians Choose To Consume Podcasts Monthly

Commercial radio continues to dominate Australia’s audio landscape, reaching 15 million people weekly, four times more than ad-supported Spotify, according to The Infinite Dial Australia 2025 released today by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Edison Research.

The ninth annual report was presented at a webinar led by Edison Research president Larry Rosin, alongside panellists Margie Reid (CEO, Thinkerbell), and Lauren Joyce (chief audience and content officer, ARN). The findings reveal accelerated audio consumption across multiple platforms, with half of Australians (52 per cent) choosing to consume audio or video podcasts monthly.

“With one in three Australians aged 25–54 now streaming radio weekly, up 6.5 per cent since last year, and half of Australians consuming podcasts monthly, the message is loud and clear: audio delivers scale, impact and connection and gives audiences what they want, when they want, however they want it,” said CRA CEO Lizzie Young.

According to Edison president Larry Rosin, “The Infinite Dial 2025 Australia report highlights radio’s strong appeal across all age groups even as so many other options proliferate. Commercial radio delivers the most reach among all audio options for Australian advertisers.”

Total radio remains the top choice for in-car audio, with 84 per cent of Australians 18+ who travelled in a car in the past month tuning in while on the road. The format’s digital evolution is clear, more than one in four Australians stream radio in their cars, demonstrating how audiences are embracing new ways to access their favourite content.

The report also reveals that smart speaker ownership remains a fixture for four in ten Australian households, maintaining its role as popular touchpoint for audience connection.

“For advertisers, audio connects brands across the entire customer journey whether it’s trusted scale for brand awareness, precision targeting or influencing highly engaged audiences – audio’s versatility makes it the most effective and essential medium in any

media strategy,” added Young.