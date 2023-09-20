Industry Rallies Around Former EssenceMediaCom CEO Pat Crowley & His Family With GoFundMe Page

Calls today for adland to support former EssenceMediaCom CEO Pat Crowley who’s having a run of terrible bad luck.

Crowley and his wife Nickey are parents to two teenage boys, Fletcher and Levi.

On Sunday, September 10th, Fletcher, 17, had a life-altering accident that left him with a severe spinal cord injury. Fletcher, an avid mountain biker, skier, and skater, found his greatest joy on two wheels.

Adding to the family’s obvious stresses, Levi has just been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called VHL (Von Hippel-Lindau) that requires regular medical intervention and treatment.

This beautiful family is facing into some big challenges and could do with some help. They need to modify their house, look at a new vehicle and there is a mountain of medical bills.

A GoFundMe page has now been established for those wishing to help. You can visit the site HERE.

As of today, the page has so far generated some $22,275 in donations with the hope of raising $500,000.

As the page said: “Humour has always been a Crowley family tradition. And in true Crowley style, they are leaning on humour to get through the darkest moments. In classic Fletch style, yesterday when doctors explained Fletcher’s strict rehab regime for the next five months and to always remember his patient number, he responded with ‘Bloody hell. I feel like I’m going to juvie’.”