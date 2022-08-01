Indie Agency Emotive Announces Six New Hires Amid Growth

Indie Agency Emotive Announces Six New Hires Amid Growth
Independent creative agency, Emotive announces six new hires across brand experience, account management, design, creative and production.

The announcement comes off the back of a strong 12 months, which saw the agency welcome six new clients, launch a specialised brand experience service and move into a new office space in Coogee.

Rebecca Gelao joins as head of brand experience and brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, having worked for some of the world’s leading organisations in both the Corporate and Government sectors.

She has produced brand activations for Facebook, Instagram, Seven West Media, B&T and Dropbox, along with major public events such as Breakfast on the Bridge, Australia Day, New Year’s Eve and Vivid Sydney for the likes of Prince William, Pope Benedict and The Wiggles.

Gelao said: “To lead this specialised Brand Experience unit with the backing of the larger integrated creative agency is an incredibly exciting opportunity. Emotive is renowned for innovative work that emotionally connects, and I am looking forward to pushing the creative boundaries even further.

“Particularly at a time when more and more brands are looking to create deeper consumer engagement through tangible experiences.”

Emotive’s account management team is strengthened with the arrival of Liam Walker as senior account director and Robyn Claffey as account director.

Walker has extensive creative agency experience – from VCCP in London to Special Group in Australia, leading integrated campaigns across the APAC region for Uber Eats, to highly-targeted digital B2B campaigns for Virgin Trains in the UK. Alongside Walker, Claffey, who spent 3 years at The Public House in Ireland, also brings extensive experience with an account management background across scaled integrated campaigns.

Both have considerable experience in telcos, and will strengthen the account management structure on Optus under the business direction of Andrea Dalton Doran.

There are two additions on the creative side of things: Chris Cooper, senior designer and Will Bentley-Hawkins, copywriter.

Paul Sharp, the creative director, said: “With his technical prowess and sublime illustrative skills, Chris’ arrival will massively help us on our journey to establish Emotive’s design wing as a top drawer, award-winning offering.”

And finally, Emotive’s production offering is further bolstered with the commencement of Sophia Del as senior producer. Uniquely Emotive offers both integrated production as well as independent end-to-end film production.

Del’s skillset perfectly aligns, joining from 303 MullenLowe with 8 years of production expertise covering both integrated and line producing.

Simon Joyce, Founder and CEO, of Emotive said: “It has been a year of relentless momentum, and the business has evolved considerably.

“From bedding down in our revamped dive shop in Coogee to new clients and service areas, we have never been more ambitious to deliver better and better work. But the best part about the last 12 months has been the growth of the team, with 17 amazing new recruits.

“So to add another 6 team members of such calibre is super exciting, and I can’t wait to see the impact they will have on the work and the culture.”

