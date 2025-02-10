BIC Unveils OOH & Digital Campaign For EasyRinse Shaver Via Media Words

Independent media consultancy Media Words has unveiled a new campaign for BIC Australia, with creative developed by The Reactor, promoting the EasyRinse razor.

The out-of-home and digital campaign’s tagline is “smoother, faster, cleaner”.

The agency used cross-platform consumer behaviour data to optimise its media activity, amplifying the “smoother, faster, cleaner” message across multiple touchpoints.

“From the outset, Media Words showed a clear understanding of the brief and the advertising challenge. Elise and her team took the time to understand long-held consumer frustrations and the EasyRinse product itself and devised a media strategy that not only celebrates the product and the brand but meets audiences where they are. The result is a campaign that strategically targets busy commuters and digital-savvy consumers through high-impact placements at major train stations nationwide, along with large-format digital displays,” BIC head of marketing for Asia & Pacific Felipe Favoretto said.

“Our analysis of past campaigns revealed that combining high-impact out-of-home, with targeted digital, delivered exceptional reach amongst our core demographic. By leveraging our experience across both traditional and digital channels, we identified key touchpoints where consumers were most receptive to messages about time-saving innovations. Understanding how our audience moves between traditional and digital spaces was crucial in developing this campaign. The research revealed that while smooth shaving is important, consumers are equally frustrated by the time wasted repeatedly rinsing their shaver. This insight drove our media strategy and the creative and messaging across the campaign,” Media Words founder and media director Elise Hedley Dale added.

The BIC EasyRinse campaign will run until April 2025.