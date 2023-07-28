In-Game Ads Increasingly Popular For Performance Despite Ongoing Brand Safety Concerns
In-game advertising is becoming increasingly commonplace within Australia’s advertising market, with more than two-thirds of marketers employing the channel. However, new data from the Interactive Advertising Bureau Australia(IAB) has shown that campaign objectives are changing.
Lead image L-R: Jonas Jaanimagi, tech lead, IAB Australia; Caitlin Huskins, commercial director, Azerion; Yun Yip, chief commercial officer iion; Sasha Smith, chief media officer, Howatson+Company; Emma Barnes, co-founder, Click Media.
While most marketers (72 per cent) use in-game advertising to increase brand awareness, the number using the channel to drive purchases and actions, as well as sales or conversions has more than doubled.
The latest Game Advertising State of the Nation report found that 57 per cent of marketers are using in-game ads to drive purchases and actions, up from 21 per cent last year. For straight sales and conversions, the number has also increased from 15 per cent to 38 per cent.
“In the current economic climate, we’re seeing a massive shift with our clients around proving the efficacy of things,” said Sasha Smith, chief media officer at Howatson+Company during a panel discussion on in-game advertising launching the research.
“They’re asking more detailed questions around ROI on spend, so not only is that affecting test-and-learn budgets, but it’s also affecting anything that sits in the upper funnel.”
However, the most popular metrics for assessing the impact of in-game advertising campaigns remain more closely related to viewing the ad, rather than converting to a sale.
Of marketers using in-game advertising in their campaigns, 95 per cent at least sometimes look for completion rates, while 95 per cent focus on cost-per-completed view and 93 per cent focus on reach and frequency.
The IAB’s research hammered home the growing acceptance among adland that gamers are not exclusively male and nerdy, with more than 15 million Australians consuming online game content last month — and spending an average of 10 hours doing so.
“It continues to be a surprise to people, the bulk of people think that the average Australian gamer is a little boy, sitting in his bedroom shooting up god knows what,” said Raelene Knowles, chief operating officer at Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA).
The IAB’s research showed that women aged 55-65 are the most active mobile gamers, for example, average 1,008 minutes per month. There’s a similar story with tablet gamers, whose most active demographic is 55-64 women as well. However, they spend an extra 400 minutes per month gaming.
However, almost 70 per cent of the desktop market is male and aged 14-24. They spend 225 minutes per month gaming away.
However, while there is a growing interest about in-game advertising — 72 per cent of marketers intend to increase their activity in the next year — the IAB found that the medium is dogged by the same old concerns.
Almost half of the marketers surveyed said that brand safety was their top barrier to increasing investment and more than two-thirds said that brand suitability remained the most pressing issue.
However, Yun Yip, chief commercial officer of iion, said that the industry was improving on this front.
“There are different ways in which you can apply technology, similar to how you would apply it to programmatic campaigns, you can now run a lot of these brand safety, as well as ad fraud measures.”
The assembled speakers at the IAB’s launch event listed off a number of brilliant campaigns and activations in games such as Roblox and New Balance’s recent mobile gaming campaign that saw 1.5 million ad impressions tracked and converted in 94,000 store visits.
However, the most compelling and moving campaign for those on stage and in the audience alike, was Maybelline’s “Through Their Eyes” work that shone a light on the misogynistic abuse that female gamers have to endure on a daily basis.
Given that Maybelline has the comments turned off and so many women found it relatable, it seems game advertising, though promising, has a way to go.
Please login with linkedin to commentiab australia
Latest News
Instagram Australia Hosts First Instagram University Event
Meta spruiking Insta's merits at a Sydney event yesterday. Seemingly less concerned about spruiking Threads' merits.
How Programmatic Advertising Funds An Increasingly Polarised World
The third & final instalment of B&T's programmatic series. Yes, we could've gone for a fourth but couldn't be arsed.
Thursday TV Ratings: “It’s 10am, Have We Sacked Tony Gustavsson Yet?” Fans Turn Nasty Following Matilda’s Loss To Nigeria
If last night's Mailda's loss proved anything, women's sports fans can be just as vindictive as their male ones.
Australian Podcast Awards Announce Judging Line Up & Deadline Extension
With most Australians now having not one but four podcasts themselves, this judging will prove no easy feat indeed.
The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey. The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]
Cartelux Receives $3m Post-Seed Investment
Adtech firm Cartelux nabs $3 million in post-seed funding which B&T assumes has nought to do with its sweet pea beds.
Indie Agency Edge Names Ben Smith As New ECD, As Stu Turner Exits
Edge has named its new ECD as incumbent departs, a move that's apparently left some people wholly on edge.
Sonos & Amplify Pair For Song To Give You A “Psychophysiological Response”
This ad claims to give you a "psychophysiological response". Which, it could be argued, is the goal of any advertising.
2023 Logie-Nominee Scott Cam Reveals Whether He Was Popular At School And Addresses Claims He’s Leaving The Block
B&T had an audience with TV royalty when we chatted with Scott Cam. Yet, no news on why tradies never show up on time.
Bud Light’s Parent To Lay Off Hundreds Of Pen Pushers As Boycott Continues To Wreak Havoc
The Bud Light fiasco is largely at odds with the age-old theory that says, "I've never met a beer I didn't like."
(President) Terry Crews Promotes Colonoscopies In Odd But Important New Work
Despite a crowded market, no competitor can hold a candle to B&T's authoritative & relentless coverage of bowel stories.
IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]
When The Shit Hits The Fan Keep On Laughing Says Delightful Spot From Amazon’s Audible
Having a shithouse day? Strangling a colleague a real possibility? Laugh those woes away with this. Or drink them away.
Alright THIS Is Your Last Reminder! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!
There can be no greater accolade in adland than winning a prestigious B&T Award that out-prestigiouses the best of them.
DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]
Musk Tells Advertisers To Spend US$1,000 Per Month Or Lose Verification
Of all the world's filthy rich, at least Elon seems the most crazy and most out there of an otherwise boring bunch.
Louise Romeo Promoted To Starcom’s Chief Operating Officer
Starcom goes a little thespian, a little Shakespearean with its chief operating officer role, promoting Louise Romeo.
Indie PR & Comms Agency EVH Announces Los Angeles Agency Opening
Indie comms agency EVH announces LA office opening. Goes a little 90s pop synth duo for accompanying press imagery.
Cadbury & Wallabies Launch New Brand Campaign Via Ogilvy
With the Wallabies melting away in recent matches, the team's tie-up with a chocolatier couldn't be more apt.
Gather Round – It’s The Best Of The Best Trade PRs!
If you think this top PRs list was influenced by the price of the booze they send us at Christmas you'd be 110% correct.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Gruen-Utopia Combo Delivers The Belly Laughs For Aunty
The ABC's stalwart adland expose Gruen is like a fine wine, just without the getting better or getting you pissed bit.
New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]
FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup 2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]
Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.
Will Tech Save Us? How Adland Created & Is Trying To Solve Ad-Funded Disinformation
It's the second in B&T's series into programmatic advertising. Fear not, we've edited most of the boring shit out.
“Selected Strokers” Ad Spiked By Ad Standards
B&T warns this article contains strong themes of sex and self pleasuring. That's piqued your interest now, hasn't it?
Is This Real? Skateboard Brand Ad Causes A Stir Online
As a disclaimer, B&T are strong supporters of our police. Just not the ones who fine you for doing a paltry 5kms over.
“F@cking Terrifying!” Gigantic Digital Barbie Stunt Goes Viral (But Not All Is As It Appears!)
B&T lives by the motto of "too much Margot Robbie is never enough". Maybe just not in this ginormous instance, however.
Watchdog Bans Nova’s Shocking Electric Collar Ad
B&T likes to run banned ad stories as a valuable lesson to all creatives. That and a bit of a laugh and a gawk, really.
Broadsheet Unveils New Appointments To National Editorial Team
B&T loves to support young journalists before they inevitably turnout broken and bitter with a penchant for cheap red.
Atomic 212° Melbourne Expands Its Strategic & Account Service Offerings
Atomic 212° Melbourne announces new appointments while studiously segregating the Collingwood and Carlton fans.
Nature Study: Aussies Stressed & Anxious As Cost Of Living Bites
Study finds Aussies stressed & anxious over cost of living, as Dr Lowe sleeps soundly in his silk monogrammed pyjamas.
Five Heavy-Metal Thoughts Post Cannes ‘23
Thinking 2024 is going to be your Cannes Lions year? Well, read this before brushing up on your bonjours & fromageries.
Thank You To Our Fabulously Judgemental Women In Media Judges
Here's a big thank you to our Women In Media judges & a nice change from the apologies & retractions we usually publish.
Foxtel Unveils Exclusive Partnership With The UFC
Do you love nothing more than a lazy weekend on the couch watching mindless violence? The UFC's coming to Foxtel.
Sky News Debuts New Political Podcast Series With Tony Abbott & Peta Credlin
Will Tony & Peta be discussing the joys of chutney making, quilting & rose pruning tips on their new podcast, B&T asks?