New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market.

Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game ad spots.

The campaign ran for four weeks from November to December 2022 and showed that out of 1,000 engagements, 62 individuals visited one of the New Balance stores across Australia. Among these visitors, 58 per cent were within the 18-24 age range and spent up to half an hour inside the store.

The campaign was designed to raise awareness of New Balance’s “Industrial” shoe line with men aged between 18-44. Azerion reached a unique audience of 500,000 people via desktop and mobile high-impact display, securing an 89 per cent view-through rate for the New Balance video ads across 20,000 casual games.

Lifesight attribution pixels tracked ad exposure in cross-device environments and were matched to mobile IDs using the company’s proprietary identity graph of more than 13 million Australians. The campaign’s highest converting group was the Gen Z audience. A total of 1.5 million ad impressions were served and analysed, resulting in a total of 94,000 store visits.

“We saw a massive uplift in Gen Z audiences seeing the ads and then going to New Balance stores in Australia,” said Elizabeth Grant, director of operations & partnerships at Azerion, JAPAC.

“Brands want clear evidence of digital ad spend to in-store traffic increases, and we were able to do this via Lifesight’s attribution pixel technology. Having additional insight into which store locations customers visited means we’re now able to use these learnings to run lower funnel activity across our platform.”

“Through our partnership with Azerion and Lifesight, we discovered that in-game ads were exceptionally effective in converting young audiences into loyal customers. This finding underscores the power of the gaming environment and the invaluable role it plays in driving business success,” added Stephanie Pratt, director of client services at Yakkazoo.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Azerion lifesight New Balance yakkazoo

Latest News

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
  • Media

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup  2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
  • Technology

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%

Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.

Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role
  • Technology

Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role

Mike Welch, formerly EVP and general manager of Xandr, will take over as the CEO of search intelligence platform Captify. Welch will succeed Captify co-founder Dominic Joseph who will remain on the board of directors. In his previous role, Welch was responsible for leading all aspects of the business globally. Prior to Xandr, he spent […]

Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX
  • Media

Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX

Seven emerging leaders from around adland are set to take to the stage to present Inspiration X at the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) EX conference in Melbourne and Sydney. The presenters were selected following a pitch process to the MFA panel of curators after employees of MFA member agencies with less than 15 years […]

Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract
  • Media

Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract

Political commentator and journalist Peter van Onselen has been ordered to pay Network 10’s legal costs after a judge found he breached contract when he wrote a “disparaging” story about the broadcaster. Earlier this month, Justice David Hammerschlag said the article Van Onselen wrote for The Australian did breach a non-disparagement clause which covered his […]

PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert
  • Technology

PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert

PubMatic has launched Convert, a unified self-service advertising platform for commerce media. The platform is build on PubMatic’s global cloud infrastructure and tailored for commerce media networks and their advertisers, enabling both onsite and offsite monetisation, including sponsored listing ads and CTV. Convert helps commerce media networks leverage their valuable first-party data for audience extension […]