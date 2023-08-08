“I’m Sure Her Mum’ll Be Pleased!” Drunk Racegoer Gropes & Flashes Reporter Live To Air

It appears drunk racegoers behaving badly isn’t just an Australian thing with news overnight of a woman humiliating herself at a race day at the Lingfield Racecourse south of London.

Former jockey and now Sky News reporter Mick Fitzgerald was reporting live from Lingfield and chatting with Martin Kelly back in the studio when he was set upon by a particularly frisky racegoer.

The presumably inebriated woman began by draping her arm over a bemused Fitzgerald before attempting to stick her tongue in his ear.

From there things got steadily worse. As Fitzgerald soldiered on, the women then proceeded to flash her underwear at the camera, Fitzgerald managing to block out much of it to shocked viewers watching at home.

As the reporter gave an update on the weather and track conditions, the unidentified woman shouted, ‘I’m so wet!”

Exasperated, Fitzgerald decided to cut his losses and throw back to the TV studio but not before a dig at his boozy interloper, “I’m really sorry about that, it is live television Martin but I’m sure her mum will be pleased when she sees that,” he quipped.

Watch the car crash unfold below: