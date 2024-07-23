“I’d Always Wanted To Come Second”: Former Olympian Stars In New ED Ad That’s “Too Hot” For TV

Pilot, a men’s digital healthcare provider, has a history of provocative marketing, and its latest TVC, starring former Olympian James Magnussen, is its most daring yet.

With Olympics season well upon us, viewers are usually subject to any number of sentimental and motivational advertisements, with rousing montages and shiny-eyed nostalgia set to take over ad breaks during the world’s biggest sporting event.

Always striving to cut through the noise, Pilot aimed for a different angle: sometimes, coming second is best.

Set poolside in a luxurious residence, the ad features London 2012 silver medallist James Magnussen, giving a spirited account of how great it feels to come second. With a few well-placed allusions to the bedroom, by the end of the piece, the audience understands that perhaps he’s not just talking about his achievement in the pool.

The double entendre is carried across the line by James’ endorsement of Pilot’s sexual performance treatment and the cheeky tagline “Go hard, come second.”

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting a moment worthy of launching our ‘coming second’ concept. The beauty of this platform idea is that it can live beyond TV, extending into socials, reactive moments during the games, and maybe even some lounge room couches as Aussie couples celebrate a silver medal together,” said Pilot’s creative lead Tom Scarcella.

The ad has already claimed a coveted spot on ABC’s Gruen, with the messaging and direction bringing laughter and sparking debate amongst the expert panel during an extended feature on the much-loved program.

Unfortunately for Aussies wanting to catch the ad and enjoy a brief moment of levity during the games, the content has drawn the ire of external regulators, who deemed it a step too far, forbidding it from airing on broadcast television.

The ban is particularly unfortunate for Australian men.

As Russel Howcroft from Gruen pointed out: “40% of Australian men are at some point experiencing issues in the bedroom. There’s got to be a percentage of those 4 million that are just going to enjoy the commercial, and as a result, they’re going to feel a little bit more relaxed about getting online and getting their hands on Pilot”.

Despite the setback, Pilot is not planning on “softening” its stance and will continue to go “hard” with its messaging.