Icon & Snack Drawer Appointed Meta PR Agencies Of Record

Meta has appointed Icon Agency and Snack Drawer as its Australian PR agencies of record, and Pead as its New Zealand PR agency of record, following a competitive pitch process.

Together, Icon Agency and Pead will deliver a mix of corporate, B2B, policy, and consumer communications in Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Snack Drawer will be responsible for delivering creator, consumer, youth and digital communications activity for Instagram.

Meta ANZ director of communications Joanna Stevens said that the agencies demonstrated the perfect mix of creativity, insight, hunger and deep industry expertise that will help drive Meta’s growth in the market.

“Icon, Pead and Snack Drawer best recognised Meta’s role in building technology that creates, inspires and brings people together. Our new trio of agencies, all with specialty skill sets, and underscored by an intimate understanding of our customers, will help bring this ambition to life.”

Icon executive director of communications, David Radestock, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with the team at Meta. The future of technology and human connection has never been more closely attached, or important. Meta is at the forefront of this, and we can’t wait to bring our mix of deep sector expertise, creativity and true integration to help craft and share their story.”

Pead partner, Sarah Munnik, said: “In addition to social and community connection, Meta is the destination for brands and advertisers who are looking to scale up or grow in unexpected ways. Effective advertising buying to create genuine consumer engagement is harder than ever before but no one knows customers like Meta. We can’t wait to get started.”

Snack Drawer CEO and founder, Jamie Searle, said: “With Creators having an increasingly key role in consumer communications, there is so much synergy between the focus of our business and Meta’s objectives. Instagram is the platform where creativity flourishes and ideas gain momentum. There’s scope for joy, entertainment, learning and connection and there are so many tools for creative expression. We’re truly looking forward to walking into 2024 in lock step with the Instagram team.

The agency announcement follows a series of recent high-profile innovation product and brand announcements from Meta, including the new mixed reality headset Quest 3, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, new AI experiences across its family of apps and devices, and the return of Instagram’s First Nations Creator Program for a third year.

The agency appointments are effective immediately.