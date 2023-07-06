Ian Thorpe Returns For Optus’ Inspiration Grant

Young Aussies are being encouraged to turn their dreams into reality as official broadcaster of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Optus, offers teenagers the opportunity to take part in a nation-wide Inspiration Grants initiative worth $192,000.

To celebrate the 64 matches scheduled to be broadcast live and on demand via Optus Sport, Optus is awarding 64 inspiration grants, each valued at $3000 to recipients located all over the country.

The grants are open for Australians aged 13 to 19 to ignite their passion across all disciplines – sports, science, arts, and beyond.

Optus believes inspiration starts with Yes; and with 64 matches to be played live on Optus Sport, there are 64 moments for everyday Aussies to find their inspiration for their grant application.

Cam Luby, head of consumer marketing at Optus said: “As the Official Supporter & Broadcaster of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Optus wants to help inspire the next generation.

“For young Australians, we want to help remove some of the daunting challenges teenagers face when making decisions about their future dreams, with financial burdens being a key barrier.

“Our Inspiration Grants program is there to help young people from all over Australia kickstart their dreams and realise their full potential,” Luby continued.

Aussie legends and Optus ambassadors are also getting behind the initiative with Optus Ambassador Ian Thorpe encouraging young Aussies to get inspired, dream big, and say yes to pursuing their passion by applying.

“One of my life hacks is not hitting the snooze button, because all you’re really doing is postponing life. Getting up and going as soon as you wake is the way to get things done.



If you want to get ahead in your chosen field, it’s best to break it down into clear steps that will get you to that goal a little bit quicker.”

The only way to score is to take the shot! Apply online via www.optus.com.au/grants and tell us in 100 words or less ‘What future goal are you inspired to say yes to, and how would this grant help you achieve this goal?’.

Applications close on 20 August as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 comes to an end.