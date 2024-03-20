IAB Australia & The Outdoor Media Association Power Digital Out Of Home: Amplifying The Expert Voices

IAB Australia and the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) have announced the speakers for the highly anticipated “Powering DOOH” conference in 2024. The half-day event, scheduled for April 4, 2024, promises a comprehensive exploration of Programmatic Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising in Australia.

Lead image: Nick Parker, Founder of Go2ooh Consultancy

The conference will provide a platform for industry leaders to delve into technical insights, practical strategies, and high-level planning sessions aimed at driving innovation and growth in the Programmatic OOH landscape.

International Virtual Keynote:

Nick Parker, founder of Go2ooh Consultancy, brings over 35 years of OOH experience, including 28 years within the WPP group in Global C-suite roles, offering unparalleled expertise to the discussion. Parker recently launched his consultancy, Go2ooh, to share his extensive knowledge of all areas of OOH and collaborate with companies to assist them in transforming their offerings, evolving, and growing the medium. He hopes to ultimately increase OOH’s share of all media while keeping brands and their objectives at the core.

At the “Powering DOOH” conference, Nick Parker, Founder of Go2ooh Consultancy, will share his insights on how the market is evolving and how all stakeholders within the industry should work together to increase the adoption of Programmatic DOOH investment.

Speaker Overview:

The conference agenda features an impressive lineup of presenters, each bringing unique perspectives and expertise to the table.

Amidst an atmosphere charged with anticipation and excitement, Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia, and Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of OMA, will set the stage for a great event.

Natalie Stanbury, director of research at IAB Australia, will unveil the latest findings from the third wave of local buy-side research, which will shed light on attitudes towards Programmatic DOOH among agencies and advertisers.

Jean-Christophe Conti, CEO of VIOOH, will provide insights into the international state of the Programmatic DOOH landscape, highlighting adoption and usage trends across different regions.

A panel of industry experts will discuss the challenges and opportunities for creating a sustainable future for Programmatic DOOH, with a focus on carbon emission measurement and reduction. The panel will be moderated by Alexandra Heaven, head of ESG at JCDecaux, with guest panellists Niki Banerjee, principal solutions consultant at Scope3, and Chris Greenwood, head of precision at Publicis Groupe.

In an era dominated by omni-channel marketing strategies, the value of Out-of-Home (OOH) channels remains a crucial focal point for advertisers seeking to engage consumers in meaningful ways. Moderated by Georgina Fox, head of digital sales at oOh!media, joined by a distinguished panel: Keren Homan, head of platforms Strategy at Yahoo; Paige Wheaton, chief investment officer at Initiative; and James Lambert, head of advanced DOOH at Group M Nexus Solutions.

Gail Halbert, head of client services at Hearts & Science; Nick Cook, GM marketing at Mad Mex; and Becks Pirrie, group sales manager at Vistar Media, will present a compelling case study on the benefits of leveraging Programmatic DOOH for global campaigns, using Mad Mex as a prime example.

Media buyers will share their insights and strategies for maximising Programmatic DOOH investments in 2024. Moderated by Laura Wall from QMS, with panellists: Joanna Barnes, national head of investment at PHD; Daniel Cutrone, managing partner – media at Avenue C; Michael Whiteside, chief media activations officer at Kinesso; and Katherine Pochroj, group director at Essence Mediacom.

The conference will not only offer thought-provoking sessions but also ample networking opportunities, including a networking lunch, afternoon tea, and post-conference drinks and nibbles.

Ticket Information:

IAB and OMA member companies are entitled to two free tickets to the event, with additional tickets available for purchase. Agencies and marketers investing in or considering investment in digital out-of-home advertising can also register for complimentary tickets. Extra member tickets are priced at $125, while non-members can purchase tickets for $220.

Event Details:

Date: April 4, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre, Surry Hills, Sydney, NSW




